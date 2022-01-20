The Model Lady Devils needed a win in Region 7-AA play to get some momentum going back in their favor, and that's exactly what they got on Wednesday night as they put together one of their more complete efforts of the season to defeat Gordon Central 53-40 on the road.
Model (7-10, 2-4 in 7-AA) snapped a three-game losing streak in region contests as they rallied from a slow start and took over in the second half to pull away for the victory. Gordon Central led 14-4 after one quarter, but the Lady Devils outscored the hosts 23-15 in the second period to pull within two at 29-27 at th half.
Model then put the clamps down on the defensive end in the third and fourth quarter as they held the Lady Warriors to just 10 total points in the final half while scoring 26 of their own.
Leading the Lady Devils offensively was Rachel Burkhalter with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Sadie Raughton was also in double figures with 10 points, Tamiya Ragland added nine and Ansley Coogler scored seven.
Model is back at home on Friday to face region-leading Fannin County at 7 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from Wednesday night:
Fannin County boys 50, Pepperell 44
The Dragons battled to the end but came up just a little short in a region loss on the road on Wednesday.
Pepperell (5-11, 1-5 in 7-AA) trailed 24-18 at the half and 39-30 after three quarters before battling back to give themselves a chance in the fourth before the host Rebels were able to put the game away.
The top scorer for the Dragons was Gage Owens with 12 points, including a pair of 3s. Alex Rhoades also finished in double figures with 11 points, and Kalvarri Smith added six.
Pepperell returns to their home court on Friday to host Chattooga in another region contest at 7:30 p.m.
Fannin County girls 57, Pepperell 31
The Lady Dragons saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday as they fell to region-leading Fannin County on the road.
Pepperell (11-5, 4-2 in 7-AA) trailed 26-18 at the half before the Lady Rebels took over in the final two quarters, outscoring their opponent 16-7 in the third and 15-6 in the fourth.
The Lady Dragons were led by Morgan Willingham with 13 points. Ellie Cox and Aysia Day each scored six with Cox knocking down two 3s.
Pepperell will look to bounce back on Friday when they host Chattooga at 6 p.m. in another big 7-AA contest.