The Model Lady Devils are once again postseason bound as they battled to a third-place finish at the Area 7-AA Tournament on Saturday at Murray County High and, with that effort, clinched a state tournament berth.
Model (26-18), who won its opening match of the area tournament on Thursday at home against Haralson County, lost its first match on Saturday to No. 2 seed Fannin County in three hard-fought sets as the Lady Rebels won the first (25-19) and third (15-10) while the Lady Devils took the second (26-24).
But Model bounced back quickly as it dominated an elimination-bracket match over Gordon Central in two sets (25-9, 25-4) to secure the state tournament berth. They then continued the momentum to earn the three seed from the area with a two-set victory over North Murray (25-18, 25-1) before losing to Murray County in three sets to end the Lady Devils’ area tournament run.
“I am so proud of the girls,” said Model head coach Kendall Roberts. “They have really peaked at the right time and played some of their best volleyball on Saturday. We battled for every point that we earned. Murray County and Fannin County are solid teams, and we did not back down against either one. We adjusted throughout the day and played pretty consistent. Each player contributed something positive throughout the day. Volleyball is a game of short runs, and at the end of our last match (against Murray), they (Murray) went on a run and we didn’t get a chance to make another one.
“These girls have worked so hard this season, and while we came up short for an area championship and a home game for state, we aren’t done yet. We are going to get after it in practice and prepare to play our best volleyball moving forward (in the state tournament).”
Several different Model players contributed individually to the impressive run on Saturday including Halle Williams who had 12 kills, six aces, six digs and three blocks. Larsen Johnson was also impactful with 15 kills, 13 aces and six digs, and Landry Johnson added 28 assists and 12 aces.
Tinley Sprayberry had an impressive 22 assists to go with four aces, and Jenna Henderson tallied 12 digs. Rounding out the stats for the Lady Devils were August Betz with 10 kills and eight assists, Bella Peed with five kills and four assists, Rachel Burkhalter with 10 digs, eight kills and four aces, Maralea Davis with seven digs and Revon Nicholson with five kills.
Along with the state berth, Model celebrated four players earning 7-AA All-Area Team honors, which were voted on by the area’s coaches. Making the First Team were Landry Johnson, Larsen Johnson and Williams, and Sprayberry earned a spot in the Second Team.
The Lady Devils will now get ready for the Class AA State Tournament as they will open with a first-round matchup at Providence Christian Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m.