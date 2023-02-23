For many programs a drought of four years without a postseason win isn't a big deal, but for a tradition-rich team like Model, it seems like an eternity.
The Lady Devils brought back that tradition in a big way on Wednesday night as they built a substantial lead in the third quarter and held off a fourth-quarter rally attempt by East Jackson to claim a 50-38 victory in the first round of the Class AA State Tournament at Woodard Gymnasium. It was Model's first playoff win since the 2018-19 season.
"I just couldn't be more thrilled for this group," said Model head coach Sally Echols. "We had some gap years where we weren't present in the postseason, and this shows our girls that the hard work they put in to get back here pays off. They know now that if you buy in and keep working the reward will come. The tradition with this program goes back way before me, and I'm proud that these girls get to put their numbers down in Model's history and leave behind this legacy."
Model (16-10) advances to the second round to take on No. 1 seed Mount Paran Christian on Friday at 6 p.m. on the road.
On Wednesday the Lady Devils led 11-5 after one quarter and went up 19-8 midway through the second before East Jackson (12-17) battled back to within 19-13 at the half.
Model's most complete quarter came in the third when it finished the period on a 15-4 run to take a 38-22 lead.
After the Lady Devils went up 40-22 with a bucket from Javia Samples to open the fourth, East Jackson refused to go away quietly, reeling off seven straight points to make it 40-29 and then continuing to hit tough shots to get within seven at 45-38. But Model made some clutch free throws down the stretch, including Sadie Raughton going 4-for-4 to seal the win.
"I was proud we came out of the locker room in the third with as much energy as we did, and we got contributions from several different players to build that lead up," said Echols. "I think we got a little comfortable too soon, and in a state tournament game there is no comfort level. I think these girls are still too young to know that, but we got things under control once (East Jackson) made their run in the fourth quarter and closed it out. It was good experience for our girls to fight to get that first-round win and bring the tradition back."
Samples, a freshman guard, led the Lady Devils with a game-high 21 points and was strong on the defensive end as well, limiting East Jackson's leading scorer.
"The stats show what she did offensively, attacking the basket and scoring some big points for us," said Echols. "But what she did defensively makes me even more proud of her. She played hard on both ends, and that speaks to what kind of player she is as a freshman."
Raughton added 14 points for Model, including a pair of 3s and her perfect mark at the free throw line. Rachel Burkhalter was also in double figures with 12 points.
Alani David was the top scorer for the Lady Eagles with 12 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter. Yasmine Clark added 11, and Destiny Rakestraw scored nine.