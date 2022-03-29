The Model girls and Coosa boys each earned important region victories on Monday as each team kept their hopes of winning a region title alive with the end of the regular season just around the corner.
Here are the details on both of the local teams' wins:
Model girls 3, Coosa 1
Despite a tied score at the half, the Lady Devils continued to push the ball forward with their aggressive attack and were rewarded in the second half with two crucial goals to give them a home victory over their Floyd County rivals and maintain their undefeated record.
Model (13-0, 10-0 in 7-AA) controlled possession for much of the game in Monday's contest, but Coosa's back line and goalkeeper continually turned away chances in the box. The Lady Devils didn't get discouraged, however, as they kept the same approach and it paid off.
"It was a tough game, and I don't think we were really expecting that," said Model's Jayde Brewer. "But we just kept pushing and worked as a team to find a way to win it. We're confident we can get it done every game, and that's what gives us a chance to win a region title."
Model had several quality opportunities early in the game, but Coosa goalkeeper Emily Lucas made several saves to keep the zero on the scoreboard. The Lady Devils finally broke through for a goal in the 28th minute off the foot of Sophie Lawing to grab a 1-0 lead.
It looked as though Model would carry that lead into the half, but Coosa (5-11, 3-8) scored in the final minute of the first half as Madison Ingram corralled a long pass and worked it past Model's keeper to tie the game at 1-1.
The Lady Devils took the lead back a little less than 15 minutes into the second half as Briley Sims scored a goal on a ball that ricocheted off the post and onto her foot before depositing it into the back of the net. Lawing added the clinching score in the 73rd minute with her second goal of the game, and Model's defense shut down any offensive surges by Coosa for the remainder of the contest.
"I thought we played great today as a team," said Model's Ashley Vicente. "We had great passing, and we scored some big goals. It can get frustrating when you have a lot of opportunities and can't get that goal to finish it off, but we kept pushing and we'll learn from our mistakes to get better."
Model goalkeeper Ryli Howe played the first half and had some strong defensive plays, and Emma Couch took over at the spot in the second half to keep Coosa right where they were on the scoreboard for the rest of the game.
Model will travel to Pepperell on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and then will host Fannin County at 5 p.m. on Friday in a game that will likely determine the region champion.
"Being 13-0 is a big deal, and it gives us confidence to finish this week strong and go for a region title," said Vicente. "But we can't let our guard down. We have to fix our mistakes and get better."
Coosa will close out their regular season on Thursday when they host Gordon Central at 5 p.m.
Coosa boys 4, Model 0
The last time Coosa battled rival Model they saw an early 2-0 lead go away in the second half before having to scratch and claw for a win in a penalty-kick shootout.
The Eagles were taking no chances on Monday as they built a 2-0 lead in the first half once again but continued to add on and finish things off with two more goals in the second half to earn a little more comfortable victory over their cross-county rivals.
"I told our boys at the half that the 2-0 score is deceiving, and we have to keep scoring to put the game away because Model is a tough, well-coached, well-prepared team," said Coosa head coach Ruben Maldonado. "So when we got that third goal early in the second half that was huge for us. We had a talk today before the game about how we weren't happy with the way we played against Dade County on Friday. We told them from here on out we have to play the way Coosa plays. Tonight we played that way...we connected passes and gave ourselves chances to score."
The two teams were locked in a defensive battle for a while in the first half, but Coosa (12-2-1, 8-1) drew a foul in the box in the 26th minute and Gavin Williams converted the penalty kick for a goal to make it 1-0 in favor of the Eagles.
A few minutes later, Coosa doubled their lead with a rocket into the back of the net off the right foot of Maiky Velasquez, and they took that 2-0 lead into halftime.
The Eagles came out in the second half with the same aggressive offensive approach and were rewarded as Velasquez added his second goal of the night in the 44th minute to push the lead to three. Coosa then added one more to their total in the 64th minute as they were once again able to draw a foul in the box that resulted in a penalty kick which Brady Williams converted to put the game out of reach.
Coosa now sets their sights on region-leading Gordon Central, who they will host on Thursday night at 7 p.m. with the winner likely claiming the region title. (Tiebreakers could be involved depending on the score in a Coosa win.)
"I cannot stress enough to our team how big this game is (against Gordon Central)," said Maldonado. "They beat us 1-0 on their field the first round, but we hope to turn it around on Thursday at home. We've had some good wins lately to build confidence. We beat Calhoun last week which is a good team then we didn't have our best game when we beat Dade County on Friday. Model is a tough contender too so we were able to find a way to win tonight and go into Thursday with that same confidence."
Model (6-6-1, 4-4) will be on the road at Pepperell on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and then close out the regular season on Friday by hosting Fannin County at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils can clinch the No. 3 seed from the region for the state tournament with a pair of wins.