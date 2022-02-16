BLUE RIDGE -- It was one of the most tense days on the high school basketball calendar on Tuesday as a win meant not only moving on at the Region 7-AA Tournament but also clinching a berth in the upcoming state tournament. A loss, on the other hand, meant the season came to a sudden and heartbreaking end.
For two local teams, the Model girls and Coosa boys, they got to experience the thrill of a season-extending victory. The Pepperell Lady Dragons didn't have quite as fun a day as their loss to Gordon Central in the 7-AA quarterfinals meant their 2021-2022 campaign was over.
Here are the details on each of the three games involving local teams at the Region 7-AA Tournament at Fannin County High on Tuesday:
Model girls 41, Dade County 35
Model head coach Sally Echols said back in November that while there might be some growing pains along the way her young team's goal was to learn and improve throughout the season in order to play their best basketball when it mattered most. Apparently the veteran head coach knows what she's talking about.
That mission was accomplished on Tuesday night when her Lady Devils continued their strong play of late, especially on the defensive end, to earn a 41-35 upset victory over No. 3 seed Dade County to advance to the Region 7-AA Tournament semifinals on Thursday and also clinch a state tournament berth.
"This is special for this group," said Echols. "We told these girls that we wanted to be better at the end of the season than we were at the beginning. We had some struggles, but they just kept gaining confidence and belief in themselves. For them to earn this and accomplish their goal of going to the state tournament is so exciting. I'm excited for them and extremely proud."
Model (12-14) dug in from the beginning on the defensive end on Tuesday night as they took an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter but really showed their improvement on that end of the court in the second quarter as they held the Lady Wolverines to just two points in the period, which came on a lay-up at the buzzer, to build a 22-10 halftime advantage.
The Lady Devils maintained roughly the same margin on the scoreboard in the third, leading 29-18 going to the final quarter. It looked like they were going to run away for a comfortable win as they got a 3-pointer from Morgan Wood and a bucket from Ansley Coogler to push their lead to 16 early in the fourth, but Dade County (12-12) did not go away quietly.
The Lady Wolverines put on a furious rally down the stretch led by guard Stella Henry, who scored 15 of her 17 points in the period and made three 3s to almost single-handedly get her team back in the game. Dade County got as close as three at 38-35 on a pair of free throws by Olivia Tierce with 17.2 seconds remaining, but Model's Coogler and Briley Sims combined to go 3-for-4 in the final seconds to seal their team's victory.
"We knew Dade was not going to go away," said Echols. "Henry...wow, she's a great player, and she definitely wasn't going out without a fight as a senior. But our girls got some key stops and made some free throws. We were just happy to see the time expire."
Coogler was the top scorer for Model with 11 points, including a pair of 3s. Sims added nine points, Sadie Raughton scored seven and had a pair of 3s and Rachel Burkhalter and August Betz each contributed five points.
Henry's game-leading total of 17 points spearheaded Dade County's offensive attack, which was held in check most of the night by the tough Model defense. Emma Heard and Kami Counts each scored seven for the Lady Wolverines.
Echols said her team's defensive performance has been steadily improving throughout the season and has certainly peaked in the last couple weeks.
"This team all year has been learning and growing," said Echols. "Part of that has been learning to appreciate the value in defense. We didn't have that appreciation early on in the season like we do now. The last few games have been really great to watch our girls give the kind of effort they have on the defensive end."
The victory pushes Model into the 7-AA semifinals where they will take on No. 2 seed Chattooga on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Fannin County High.
Coosa boys 58, Gordon Central 37
The Eagles came out of the gates hot, making six first-quarter 3-pointers and 10 total in the first half, to build a big lead and coast to a convincing victory on Tuesday at the Region 7-AA Tournament to clinch a state tournament berth.
Coosa (13-12) jumped out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter as Joseph Richardson knocked down four 3s and Landon Tate added two more in the opening period. The shooting display didn't end there as the pair added one more 3 each and Zaire Philyaw made two of his own in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 34-17 halftime lead over Gordon Central.
"We came out and shot it really well," said Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis. "It turned out to be a good thing because after that we kind of coasted a little bit. We matched (Gordon Central's) effort I think, but we didn't really pour it on and put the game away like we have in other games this season. But the big thing is we got the win and clinched a state tournament trip so we are tickled about that."
The third quarter featured a little slower of a pace, but Coosa still outscored Gordon Central 11-6 in the period to go up 45-23 at the end of the period. The fourth quarter then featured many of the reserves for both teams with the result no longer in doubt.
Richardson had a game-high 24 points, including six 3s. Tate added 12 points, all coming on four made 3s. Philyaw contributed eight points, and Aaron Davis scored seven.
The Warriors (4-20) had one player reach double figures in scoring as Mac McDaniel tallied 15 points, knocking down four 3s. Scott James added eight points as well.
Coosa's win sets up another matchup against their Floyd County rival Model on Thursday in the region semis at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles won the two regular-season matchups over the Devils, but Lewis said he know how tough a challenge it will be the third time around.
"We know what's ahead of us with Model on Thursday," said Lewis. "It's always tough to beat a team three times in the same season, especially a team that has had as much postseason success as Model has the last few years. I know both teams will come out motivated. It's going to be tough, tournament battle. I think both teams understand that."
Gordon Central girls 50, Pepperell 37
The Lady Dragons fell behind after a big second quarter from Gordon Central and could never really get back in the game after that as they saw their season come to an end on Tuesday in the Region 7-AA Tournament quarterfinals.
Pepperell (13-11) led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Warriors grabbed the momentum and outscored the Lady Dragons 24-7 in the second quarter to take the 30-15 halftime lead. Specifically, Gordon Central forward Kim Passley was close to unstoppable as she poured in 17 points in the second quarter alone.
The Lady Dragons couldn't do much to put a dent in the deficit in the third quarter as Gordon Central (12-11) led 44-27 at the end of the period with the help of a 5-0 to conclude the quarter. Pepperell continued to fight in the fourth, but the closest they got was the final margin of 13 as the Lady Warriors did everything they needed to do to seal the state-tournament berth clinching win.
Passley finished with a game-high 30 points for the Lady Warriors, who are headed to the state tournament for the fifth straight season. Brooke Wilson added seven points, and Rachel Raley scored five.
"(Passley) is a great player," said Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor. "We threw some different things at her, but she just kept getting to the rim and the free throw line. The second quarter really hurt us. Our girls fought, but we just dug ourselves too big of a hole to get out of."
Pepperell's Gabi Smith was one of the bright spots in the loss as she scored 22 points, a career-high according to Claytor, and knocked down five 3-pointers. Ellie Cox, the team's lone senior, scored six points on a pair of 3s.
Claytor said it's tough to lose a senior like Cox, but she is still excited about the players that return next season.
"Ellie leaves big shoes to fill," said Claytor. "She has given so much to the program and will be missed greatly. We've got a good core group coming back though with our juniors getting substantial minutes for the last three years really. And we've got a good group of young girls that are coachable and work hard. It's a tough way to end the season today, but we are still proud of what we did this year. Finishing with a winning record and getting third-place in the Christmas Tournament are things that we talked about accomplishing and things we can build on for the program."
Gordon Central advances to the region semifinals with the win and will take on top seed Fannin County on Thursday at 7 p.m.