Two Model players recorded hat tricks, the offense took numerous shots on goal and the Lady Blue Devils' defense clamped down on the few scoring opportunities Temple could muster on Thursday afternoon as the home-standing home team trounced the Lady Tigers 9-0 in the opening round of the Class AA State Tournament.
“We played them already this season (an 11-0 win). That’s a program in development,” Model head coach Ian Crawley said. “We knew what to expect. They gave us a good game, and we are looking forward to our next game.”
Sophomores Sophie Lawing and Briley Sims each notched three goals in the first half, as almost every single Lady Devil seemed to get a shot on goal.
Sims started the scoring for Model at the six minute mark after Ashley Vicente corralled a rebound from a shot she took that Temple’s keeper pushed away. Instead of trying to shoot again, Vicente slipped the ball to Sims who rocketed it into the net for the 1-0 lead.
Senior forward Perry Durden scored the next goals of the contest with the first coming off a sweet pass from Lawing which split the defenders basically giving Durden the ability to dribble past the keeper and score. Her next goal came when she jumped on a loose ball in the box and slammed it into the net, handing Model a 3-0 lead 17 minutes into the game.
Lawing featured on Model’s next three goals with the sophomore benefitting from solid passing, as midfielder S.G. Gowens found Sims who then found Lawing who maneuvered past the keeper for an easy goal.
Two minutes later, Lawing took advantage of Temple’s defense's failure to clear a ball in the box and slotted it into the goal for the 5-0 lead.
Her third goal came via a nice assist from junior midfielder Payton Brown who sent the ball past two defenders allowing Lawing to deposit into the right side of the net for the 6-0 lead.
Sims added her second goal of the game with less than six minutes remaining in the opening half off a nice pass from Durden, upping the lead to 7-0.
Three minutes later, junior midfielder Hadley Johnson found Sims with a pass allowing the sophomore to send another shot into the back of the net, moving the lead to 8-0.
With less than a minute to go before halftime, Gowens snagged the ball, swept past a defender and pushed it into the top right corner of the goal, extending the Model lead to 9-0.
Model subbed liberally at the start of the second half and had a handful of scoring chances but weren’t able to add one last goal to force the mercy-rule stoppage. Keepers Ryli Howe and Emma Couch teamed to earn the clean sheet in goal with Howe recording one save for the Lady Devils.
Model’s defenders also limited Temple’s offensive chances not allowing deep runs into the box or swiping the ball before Temple players could have a chance to take a shot. Senior center back Lizzie Ely had several stops as did Madison Parker.
Although Vicente didn’t show up much on the stat line she did yeoman's work for much of the opening half running from box to box and delivering several crisp passes. All told, Model’s midfield proved the difference in the game, controlling the tempo and sending pass after pass into the forwards. Vicente, Brown, Johnson, Gowens and others all helped control the tempo and possession in the middle of the field.
The win moves Model (15-1) into the second round where they will face Fitzgerald on the road next week. Fitzgerald (13-0-1) hasn’t tasted defeat since Model knocked them out of the state quarterfinals last season.
"We are certainly going to have to play them (Fitzgerald) like we know how to play. We met them in the Elite Eight last year, and we beat them after double overtime and penalty kicks,” Crawley said. “We know what they can do. We know we are going to have to play well.”
The Lady Devils will be looking to reach the state quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive time but have to get past the big road game first.
“We don’t want to take anything for granted. We’ve had several close games this season,” Crawley said. “Sometimes this year we’ve had multiple opportunities to finish but didn’t do it. We’ve been working on stretching the field, moving the ball and taking good shots. And hopefully we’ll see that next week."