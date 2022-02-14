The Model girls and boys each hosted Temple on Friday night for a pair of non-region contests, and the home teams each earned solid shutout victories.
Here are the details on each game:
Model girls 11, Temple 0
The Lady Devils showed off their impressive offensive attack as they put up several goals that eventually led to a mercy-rule shortened win on Friday.
Leading Model (2-0) was Sophie Lawing with four goals and four assists. Ashley Vicente Perez, Madison Parker and Hadley Johnson each scored two goals apiece as well, and S.G. Gowens also scored a goal. Vicente Perez contributed two assists, and Parker, Gowens, Payton Brown and Kaydence Momon each had one assist.
In goal, keeper Emma Couch recorded the shutout and had three saves.
Model is on the road on Tuesday when they visit Murray County for another non-region test at 5:30 p.m.
Model boys 5, Temple 0
The Devils got a strong defensive effort from the back line as they earned a shutout win on their home field on Friday.
Model (1-0-1) got a collective strong defensive game from Keith Sprayberry, Dakota Sapp, Thomas Goggans and Benton Potts as they allowed only one shot on goal in the contest, which was saved by keeper Will Burnes.
Leading the offensive side of things for the Devils was Johnathan Ogle with three goals for a hat trick. Liam Marshall and Lakin Dancause each contributed one goal and two assists, and Kevin Espinoza also dished out an assist.
Model is on the road on Tuesday when they visit Murray County for a non-region contest at 7:30 p.m.