The Model Lady Devils completed an unbeaten run through Region 7-AA on Monday with an 11-1 home victory over Rockmart.
Model (15-0, 12-0 7-AA) built a 5-1 lead at the half and then closed out the game with six goals in the second half to force the mercy rule.
Sophie Lawing had a huge offensive game for the Lady Devils with five goals and three assists. Hadley Johnson and Molly Allmon each scored two goals, and Johnson also had an assist.
Payton Brown and Madison Parker added the other two goals with Parker dishing out three assists as well. Camila Laguna, Hennessy Reyes, Elise O'Neil and Briley Sims all contributed one assist.
Ryli Howe and Emma Couch shared time in goal with Couch recording three saves for Model, who allowed a goal for the first time since its third game of the season on Feb. 20.
The Lady Devils honored their seniors after the game as part of Senior Night festivities. Those seniors included Johnson, Howe, Couch, Brown, Jayde Brewer, Railey Davis and SG Gowens.
Model, which clinched the region title and No. 1 seed for the upcoming state playoffs last week, will have a few days off before visiting Rome in a non-region test on April 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Model boys 6, Rockmart 0
The Devils backline played shutdown defense and several players contributed offensively to lift the home team to a shutout victory on Monday night.
Model (13-3-1, 11-1 7-AA) was led by the backline combo of Kevin Espinoza, Dakota Sapp and Wyatt Patterson which shut down any threat of a Rockmart offensive attack and kept the ball away from their keeper.
Offensively Lakin Dancause and Elijah Marshall each had two goals and one assist. Dancause and Marshall are now both in the top seven in the program's history for single-season goals as Marshall has 18 and Dancause has 16. Dancause also has 14 assists this season which is good for the sixth-most in a single season for Model.
Grayson Davis added one goal and one assist, and Jonathan Ogle scored the other goal. Brennan Dial, Benton Potts and Noah Duckert each provided one assist.
The win wraps up the regular season for the Devils as they will next host the first round of the Class AA state playoffs on either April 13 or 14. Model will await North Murray's results in the Mountaineers' final region games as a loss in any of their last three means the Devils will be crowned region champions.
Model also honored its lone senior Jack Robinson prior to the game as part of Senior Night festivities.
Rome boys 1, Sequoyah 0
The Wolves pulled out a tough one in a defensive battle on Monday night at Barron Stadium to clinch the No. 2 seed in their region.
Rome (9-2-1, 5-1 6-AAAAAA) got a stellar performance from goalkeeper Will Payne who stopped several shots to preserve the shutout.
With the win, the Wolves assure themselves of a home game in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs in a few weeks. They will next play on Wednesday when they host Bremen at 7:30 p.m. for a non-region contest.