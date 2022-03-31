The Model girls and boys teams made the short trip to Lindale on Wednesday and each grabbed region victories over Pepperell
The Lady Devils (14-0, 11-0 in 7-AA) defeated Pepperell 9-0 to stay unbeaten thanks in large part to a huge offensive night from Sophie Lawing with six goals and one assist. Payton Brown also had a hat trick in the win with three goals and one assist.
Briley Sims contributed two assists for the Lady Devils as well, and Kaydence Momon, Jen Giles and Madison Parker had one assist each. Emma Couch and Ryli Howe split time at goalkeeper and combined for three saves in the shutout.
In the boys game later on Wednesday, Model (7-6-1, 5-4) put up a strong overall team effort in a 7-2 win over the Dragons. Liam Marshall had the top offensive effort with two goals and one assist. Grayson Davis added one goal and one assist.
Elijah Marshall, John Ramseur, Jonathan Ogle and Cameron Sanchez contributed one goal each also, and Jack Robinson dished out two assists.
Both Model teams will be back on their home field to wrap up the regular season on Friday as they each host Fannin County. The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys will follow at 7 p.m. The Model girls can clinch the Region 7-AA title with a win over the Lady Rebels.