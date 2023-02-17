The Model girls and boys teams each earned clutch wins on Thursday to advance to the Region 7-AA finals at North Murray High.
The Lady Devils took down higher-seeded Fannin County in a semifinal matchup for a 65-56 victory while the Model boys battled back from a deficit for much of the game to take down Murray County 56-54 in overtime.
The wins pushed each team into their respective region championship games with the Model girls taking on Murray County and the Model boys doing battle with North Murray on Friday night.
Here are the details on each of Thursday’s games:
Model girls 65, Fannin Cnty. 56
The Lady Devils exploded for a big third quarter both offensively and defensively to make the difference in an upset win in the region semifinals.
Model (15-9) trailed No. 2 seed Fannin County 35-32 at the break on Thursday, but came out of halftime and dominated the third quarter to outscore the Lady Rebels 17-4 in the period and turn the game around and go to the fourth with a 49-39 lead before holding on down the stretch.
Model was led by a pair of huge games from Rachel Burkhalter and Sadie Raughton. Burkhalter scored 23 points, including knocking down three 3s and scoring 12 points in the second half, and Raughton poured in 22 points with four 3s among her total.
Briley Sims added nine points for Model.
Courtney Davis scored a game-high 32 points for Fannin County (18-8), including hitting five 3s. Riley Reeves added 10 points, and Ellie Cook scored eight.
Model boys 56, Murray County 54
The Devils refused to be denied despite trailing for much of the game as they rallied to tie it in the fourth and out-dueled Murray County in the extra session.
Model (19-4) trailed 30-24 at the half and 43-38 after three quarters but outscored Murray County 11-6 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Devils then got some crucial buckets and free throws as well as defensive stops in the extra period to pull out a dramatic win.
Jeremias Heard led the Devils with 12 points, including four in overtime, and also had eight rebounds. Chase Allen and Jayden Hames each scored 10 points, and Jakenes Heard contributed eight.
Murray County (11-13) was led by Tad Stone with 16 points. Landon Bennett scored 14, and Avery Jones scored 11.