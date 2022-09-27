It was a back-and-forth game early on Monday, but it was all Model late as the Lady Devils scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined to force the mercy rule in a 13-5 home victory over non-region rival Darlington.
Model (8-10) saw the visiting Lady Tigers take the initial lead in the game with a pair of runs in the top of the first but answered with one in the second and three in the third to go on top 4-2.
Darlington (4-12) then took the momentum and the lead back in the top of the fourth on a three-run blast by Audrey Abbott to make it 5-4, but Model didn't stay down long, rallying for five in the bottom of the frame with Madison Reaves delivering the biggest hit of the inning on a two-run double.
The Lady Devils finished the game with a four-run fifth that included an RBI single by Lily Akins to drive home Katie Johnston who had tripled earlier in the inning, a couple runs scored on errors and then Reaves again with an RBI single to end it as it pushed her team's lead to eight runs and forced the mercy-rule stoppage.
"We gave up some runs and made a couple errors early today and Darlington took advantage to get the lead a couple times, but we didn't let that bother us...we just kept playing. We swung the bats well, made some great pitches and played good defense and came out on top," said Model head coach Brett White. "We had some productive at-bats and some clutch, two-out hits that were really important to add to the lead.
"When we don't let a few mistakes compound and bother us and just move to the next play, we are a lot better team. And the way we've swung it offensively the last few games, everyone has done their part to help us win ballgames."
Reaves had one of several big days at the plate to lead Model as she was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Georgia Womack added two hits, including a triple, to go with two RBIs, and Johnston was 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and two walks.
Lily Akins also had a pair of hits, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Devils, and Sadie Raughton and Courtney McCord each added a hit and an RBI. Cyndal Reece scored three runs, and Javia Samples had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored.
Reaves got the win in the circle as she came on in relief and pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts. Johnston started and went the first 2 2/3 frames and allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts before exiting in the third after taking a comebacker off the leg. She was able to return to the game later at shortstop.
"Both of them threw strikes today, and we made plays behind them," said White. "Katie was pitching well, but after she took that ball off the knee, Madison came in and did a really good job."
Abbott had the top day at the plate for Darlington with a pair of hits, including her three-run blast, to go with four RBIs total. Sara Botwinik also had a pair of hits and scored two runs, and Mia Curlee contributed an RBI. Emma Hunt, Jennifer Martinez, Presley Dixon and Lea Brasington all had a hit apiece as well.
Hunt started in the circle for the Lady Tigers and pitched three innings before being lifted in the fourth. She finished with three innings pitched and gave up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Abbott came on to pitch the final two innings in relief and gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits with one strikeout.
White said that his team is just trying to continue to improve and play its best softball down the stretch when it matters most.
"We've got the region tournament coming up in a couple weeks, and once you get there, it's a one-game season," said White. "You win there and move on, and if you lose, that's it for you. We've got a few games left in the regular season so we want to keep playing well and hopefully take that momentum into region tournament week."
Model was at Rockmart on Tuesday and will host Murray County on Thursday at 5 p.m. in region contests. Darlington is back home on Wednesday to host Bowdon at 5 p.m. in a non-region matchup.