A tremendous defensive effort, a couple of clutch saves and a key make on a sudden death penalty kick powered the Model Lady Blue Devils to a 4-3 penalty kick shootout home victory over North Cobb Christian on Thursday evening in the second round of the Class AA State soccer Playoffs.
The clutch penalty kick shot came from the foot of freshman forward Molly Allmon. Allmon had at least five shots on goal go just wide in the first and second half, but the penalty kick with the shootout tied 3-3 and the season on the line slammed into the back of the night in the top right of the goal sending Model players into a mass celebration.
“I was really nervous. All season long we’ve been practicing penalty kicks at the end of practice, so I just did what I usually do and I kicked to the right corner,” Allmon said. “I was nervous when I was walking down that I might miss it, but once I saw the ball going to the place I aimed it, I knew it was going in.”
The penalty kick shootout proved to be just as big a nail biter as the previous 100 minutes of play as both squads traded makes and saves through the first five shooters. Model’s Sophie Lawing tied the shootout at 1-1 after the Lady Eagles scored on their first attempt.
Model keeper Ryli Howe made a save on the next shot as did North Cobb keeper Julia Haralson. Hadley Johnson evened the score at 2-2 when she smashed her shot into the right corner of the goal. Hennessy Reyes sent her shot into the top left of the goal to tie the shootout at 3-3.
Both keepers again grabbed saves, forcing both coaches to send five new players out for the sudden death shootout. North Cobb’s first shot went wide of the goal setting up Allmon’s game-winner.
Howe played a key part in the second half and extra time periods, grabbing seven saves including a diving save in the 93rd minute on a great shot from North Cobb’s Brooke Moore to preserve the tie.
“I thought she was going to shoot to a different side, so it was a reaction. I looked back and realized that I had saved it. It was intense. I heard the crowd cheering, so I was thinking we're still in it,” Howe said. “This is my second year of having to be in a penalty kick shootout. It’s more intense than anyone can imagine. We practice it all the time, and it really paid off today.”
While Howe controlled the goal, several Model defenders made big play after big play, not allowing the Lady Eagles’ offensive attack to get going. Railey Davis, Jayde Brewer and Claire Allmon spent all afternoon marking players and chasing down balls, refusing to allow any solid shots.
S.G. Gowens, Payton Brown and Madison Parker also played in the back four at times and each player helped the Lady Devils’ defense preserve the tie and keep a team averaging scoring more than six goals per game from netting a single one in 100 minutes of game action on Thursday.
“We saw the film on North Cobb, and we knew about their speed and size, so we knew what was coming. The only thing we could do was get ready for them,” Model head coach Ian Crawley said moments before his players doused him with a cooler of ice water. “We convinced the girls that if we just play the way we play and work as hard as we can work that everything was going to be okay, win or lose. We do really close-man marking and that really stymies people, and it works if we commit to it. And it definitely worked today.”
Both squads fought in a tense back-and-forth battle in the opening half with each having a solid chance or two but neither being able to find the back of the net.
Model’s Molly Allmon had two early chances with a nice run in the third minute resulting in a shot that went wide left and another run in the 11th minute also resulted in a shot going just wide left. She had at least two more chances late in the half but both shots went wide of the goal.
“I was aiming for the far right corner of the goal, but I just couldn’t get my foot on it the right way,” she said. “I think their pressure got to me, and I wasn’t able to get the shots that I wanted off.”
Model’s Briley Sims also had a couple of chances in the box but each time her shot was gobbled up by Haralson, who pulled in four saves in the opening half.
Davis drew the tough assignment of marking Moore, and although Davis was giving up several inches she stood strong refusing to allow the speedy forward to get a good shot off. Freshman defender Claire Allmon also made several big defensive plays as sweeper, refusing to allow North Cobb to jump on any long balls, hampering the Lady Eagles’ offensive chances.
The win keeps Model’s record perfect at 17-0 for the season, and the Lady Devils will now hit the road to play at Fitzgerald on Monday in the Class AA State quarterfinals. Both teams are No. 1 seeds, but Fitzgerald was the winner of the GHSA's universal coin toss earlier in the week for like seeds.
“I challenged them to give me one more game as coach, and they did,” said Crawley, who is stepping down as coach after the season. “Props to all of the girls preparing for the game. They worked their tails off and they deserve this win.”