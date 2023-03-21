Model erupted in cheers and yells as the final horn sounded on Monday afternoon’s 6-0 shellacking of visiting Murray County because the victory earned the Lady Devils the Region 7-AA Championship.
From the opening whistle, the Lady Devils controlled play and the offense dominated, taking numerous shots on goal while allowing Murray County few, if any, chances to get on the board.
“Our goal was to allow everyone a chance to play, because this was the region championship game for us. Everybody played and everybody contributed to the win,” Model head coach Ian Crawley said. “Looking forward, we have a couple of more games left. We are looking forward to not getting distracted by the region title but to keep working for what comes after region.”
The only big question midway through the game wasn’t if Model would win the contest but by how many goals. Up 2-0 to start the second half, the Lady Devils used a 10-minute span to put the lead and the game out of reach.
Sophie Lawing headed the ball to Molly Allmon in the 50th minute, and Allmon sent it into the right corner of the goal to up the Model lead to 3-0.
In the 54th minute, Briley Sims sent a nice cross through the box that Lawing sent into the lower left corner of the net, increasing the lead to 4-0.
Three minutes later in the 57th minute, the two players switched spots with Lawing grabbing the assist with a nice cross into the box that Sims turned into a goal for a 5-0 lead.
“When Briley assisted me, it was the same thing that Maddie did. That ball had been on the whole night, and I just got my left foot on it,” Lawing said. “The same thing happened when I passed to Briley. We were just able to poke a hole in their defense and score.”
Sims then grabbed another assist on a pass to Elise O’Neal who sent a shot into the lower left corner of the goal in the 60th minute to close out the scoring with Model ahead 6-0.
Model’s offense had no shortage of good scoring opportunities in the opening half. The Lady Devils took 18 shots on Murray County’s goal, including 11 on target. They also had a few others come super close and at least one shot bounced off the goal post.
The Lady Devils sat on a 2-0 advantage at the half thanks to an early goal and a late goal in the opening 40 minutes. The first one came in the 10th minute of the contest when Hadley Johnson tapped a short pass to Allmon who then sent the ball into the lower left corner of the goal for the 1-0 advantage.
“I just saw the ball coming to me, and I just tried to get something on it. I guess I got enough to score,” Allmon said.
Model controlled the tempo and possession, keeping the ball in the Lady Indians’ side of the field for practically the entire first half but couldn't finish on another scoring opportunity until the 39th minute.
Madison Parker, who took seven shots in the first half, arced a pass across the box and Lawing ran onto it, slamming it into the lower left corner of the goal to give the Blue Devils the 2-0 advantage.
“That ball had been on the whole night. I was very glad that I was there and I was very glad that she (Parker) passed it to me. She was also very glad that I was there, and she said thank you after I scored,” Lawing said.
The win improves Model’s record to 12-0 overall and 9-0 in Region 7-AA. The win also secures the region title for the Lady Devils and a No. 1 seed and home game in the first round of the Class AA State Playoffs in a few weeks.
The region title meant a lot to the players particularly after having to settle for region runner-up last season thanks to a tiebreaker scenario.
“Winning region means a lot to me because we won it my freshman year. Then last year we lost region by one goal differential in the seventh level of tie breakers. It was our goal to be region champions and to go really, really far in the playoffs,” Lawing said. “I think we have a lot of potential and chemistry, and I think we can go really far. If we all keep up the intensity and good work, we can go really deep in the playoffs.”
Model returns to action on Wednesday at home against Haralson County with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.