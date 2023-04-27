The Model Lady Devils strung together a long list of great performances over the two-day Region 7-AA Track Meet at Gordon Central High on Monday and Tuesday, and when the final standings were totaled, they found themselves at the top to claim a region championship.
The Lady Devils scored 184 total points to finish ahead of Rockmart (148) and Fannin County (125) in the top three in the team standings.
Model was led by freshman Eva Poyner who earned individual region crowns in three events. She won the high jump with a successful attempt of 4 feet 10 inches, the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.24 and the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.01.
The Lady Devils had six other top finishes, including the 4x100 relay team (50.25), the 4x200 relay team (1:48.62), the 4x400 relay team (4:28.87), Javia Samples in the 400 (1:00.86), Sydney Sutton in the 800 (2:26.14) and Reagan Orr in the pole vault (9-00). They had 11 other sectional-qualifying performances with top-four finishes.
The Model boys had a successful two days at the meet as well putting up 213 points to narrowly finish as team runners-up behind Rockmart with 215. Fannin County was third with 157.
The Devils claimed seven event top finishes with Simon Schabort accounting for three of those by winning the 3200 (9:52.12), 1600 (4:35.92) and 800 (1:59.57). Daniel Jolly claimed multiple region titles as well by winning the high jump with a 5-10 and the 100 with an 11.05.
The other first-place finishes for Model came from Jermaine Campbell in the triple jump (43-11) and the 4x800 relay team (8:51.80). The team had 17 other sectional-qualifying performances.
Those who qualified for sectionals will have a little more than a week off to get ready to compete at the Class AA B Sectional Meet at Rockmart High on May 6.