The Model Lady Devils had ample scoring opportunities on Tuesday but were unable to get enough timely hits in a 7-2 home loss against Region 7-AA opponent North Murray.
Model (2-4, 1-2 in 7-AA) left a total of 14 runners stranded on base in the frustrating defeat as its hitters consistently found their way on the basepaths but weren't consistently pushed across home enough to overcome the Lady Mountaineers' offensive efforts.
"We had plenty of opportunities...we just couldn't get it done today," said Model head coach Brett White. "Getting timely hits is the name of the game. Several innings we got runners to second or third with no outs. You've got to figure out a way to score at least some of those. I know we are a young team, but somebody has got to step up and make something happen right there. The crazy thing is we've been swinging it well lately. I guess that's just the game of softball for you."
Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard in the first couple innings, but North Murray (3-9, 2-2) was able to grab the lead with a run in the top of the third. They then added two more in the top of the fifth before Model scored its first run in the bottom half but were unable to make it a bigger inning as multiple runners were left stranded.
The Lady Mountaineers once again scored two runs in the sixth to push the lead to 4-1, but once again Model responded with one in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit down to two runs.
After North Murray scored its final two runs in the top of the seventh, the Lady Devils weren't going to go away quietly as they loaded the bases with two outs. A pop-out on the infield ended it, however, as Model left the bases loaded for the second time in the game.
Cameron Longley led the Lady Mountaineers' offense with a 2-for-4 day in the leadoff spot with two RBIs and a run scored. Janna Baggett was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Karsen Baldridge and Jayden Watson each had two hits as well. Ema Rymer and Kylie Corbin contributed a hit and an RBI apiece.
Charley Patton earned the win in the circle for North Murray by pitching a complete game as she went seven innings and allowed two runs on 11 hits while striking out seven and walking three.
Model's Madison Reaves took the loss as she also went the distance, pitching seven innings, and gave up seven runs (three earned) on 13 hits while striking out four and walking one.
At the plate for the Lady Devils, Katie Johnston put together a 4-for-5 day with a run scored, and Georgia Womack added two hits, including a triple, to go with an RBI. Sadie Raughton also had a hit and an RBI, Cyndal Reece tallied a hit and a run scored and Lily Akins, Brooke Burgess and Javia Samples all contributed one hit.
Model will look to bounce back when it hosts Rockmart on Thursday at 5 p.m. in another Region 7-AA showdown.
"We're getting better," said White. "I can tell we're making improvements. Today was a tough loss, but you just have to move forward and keep working. It's not about where you are as a team after Game 6. It's about where you are after Game 26."