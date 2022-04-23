The Model Lady Devils dropped the first final result of the day but rallied for three straight in their favor Friday to clinch a berth in the Class AA elite eight, thanks to a 3-1 win over Worth County.
After dropping a line at No. 3 singles, Model (16-1) quickly rebounded with a victory from the No. 2 doubles pair of Amara Howard and Bella Peed (6-2, 6-1) and followed that up with a two-set victory from Tatum Abdou (6-3, 6-1) at No. 1 singles. That meant that the Lady Devils just needed one more point from either the No. 2 singles or No. 1 doubles lines to clinch the match, and they got that decisive win from Tori Calvert thanks to a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles.
“We really had to fight in all our matches today,” said Model head coach Chuck Bryant. “There were times when it was really neck and neck in each match. No. 2 doubles played really well and stayed out in front the whole way, and everyone else was able to finish their matches strong. I’m proud of everyone today. We played a tough opponent, and it was the hottest day we’ve played on all season. Our girls were able to fight through all that and pull it out.”
Worth County’s Drew Anne Fitzgerald earned a win at No. 3 singles to claim her team’s lone point in the second-round contest.
The No. 1 doubles match between Model’s Ella Burgess and Althea Holden and Worth County’s Anisha Patel and Savannah Gay was very competitive with Worth County’s duo winning the first set 7-5 before Burgess and Holden rallied to win the second set 6-4. The match was eventually stopped prior to completion with the overall result no longer in doubt.
The victory pushed Model into the next round, where they will take on either Lovett or Davidson Arts, which haven’t yet completed their second-round match. If Lovett wins, Model will once again host the match as they are a higher seed, but if Davidson Arts wins, a coin flip will decide home-court advantage.
“We’re very excited for the elite eight,” said Bryant. “We got there last year, and we hope we can continue playing well to get past that level. It’s always a battle when you get to this point. Our girls will definitely come prepared and ready to go.”
In other recent state tournament tennis action:
Model boys 5, Cook 0
The Blue Devils overcame their toughest competition to date this season and played well from top to bottom to roll to a second-round win and into the Class AA elite eight Thursday.
Model (15-0) swept all three singles lines in two sets with wins from Teller Abdou (No. 1), Ethan Ellison (No. 2) and Cooper Heard (No. 3). The doubles teams of John David Cunningham and Daniel Veillon (No. 1) and Braxton Sims and Malachi Veillon (No. 2) also won in two sets.
“We played really well against a very good team,” said Model head coach Josh Goss. “We knew going in how good Cook was. Their coach does a spectacular job coaching the doubles, especially their net play. Both of my doubles worked hard at not giving them many points at the net. My two seniors, Teller Abdou and Braxton Sims, both played with poise which fueled my other guys. It doesn’t get any easier from here on out so we have got to continue to improve.”
The Devils advanced to the next round, where they will play against the winner of the Lovett-Davidson Arts second-round matchup. A Lovett win means Model would host the elite eight, while a Davidson Arts win would force a coin flip to determine home-court advantage.