The phrase “the devil is in the details” gets thrown around sometimes without any real thought to its meaning.
It’s defined online as a saying that means “something may seem simple, but in fact the details are complicated and likely to cause problems".
That was the case on Tuesday night at the Woodard Gymnasium, as the Model Lady Blue Devils overcame an early double-digit deficit to take first-place Murray County to overtime, only to struggle down the stretch in a 59-49 loss to the Lady Indians.
At first glance, the final score may simply show a double-digit win for the Lady Indians, but there was a lot that went into the outcome of the game. Model struggled to execute early, and after finally climbing back into the lead, saw the offensive struggles return in the overtime period.
Murray County stayed perfect at 7-0 in Region 7-AA and 13-4 overall, while Model fell to 9-7 overall and 4-3 in the region. It was Murray’s fourth straight win, while Model dropped its second straight.
“This is a game of details, and the bottom line is that they finished well and we didn’t,” said Model head coach Sally Echols after she met with her disappointed players in the locker room. “At the end of regulation, we had several chances to win it. We had our opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize on them. I love our team’s fight and their will to keep battling, and they want to succeed so badly. We just have to keep working, keep learning the game, and keep paying attention to the details.”
Murray County head coach Chris Tipton said his team has struggled before to close out games when they had chances, so he can relate to the emotions of the Model players and coaches.
“We had a few situations like that last year, where we came back on a team and took a late lead and lost,” he said. “We’ve got some experienced seniors who have been through a lot of things, and I think that experience is paying off. This was a good win, because Sally is an incredible coach and she always has her teams well-prepared. Tonight, on the road, against a talented and well-coached team, this was a great win for us.”
The Lady Indians came out of the gate hot, jumping out to an 8-0 lead, and they led 13-7 after the first quarter. Early in the second period, a quick 7-0 run gave them their biggest lead at 20-7 and forced Echols to call a timeout to try to regroup her team.
By halftime, Model had closed the gap to 23-14. The Lady Blue Devils then turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter, forcing some turnovers and going on a 9-0 run to cut the gap to just two at 29-27.
Entering the final quarter, Model was down 33-27, but the shots that the team was missing early started to fall. Over a two-minute stretch late in the game, Model went on another 9-0 run, including an offensive rebound and putback by Rachel Burkhalter to put the Lady Devils in front 40-39. August Betz then drove the lane for an acrobatic layup off the glass to give Model its biggest lead at 42-39 with just 1:46 remaining.
Two Murray County free throws tied the game in the final minute at 43-43, and Model’s last shots in the final 30 seconds wouldn’t fall, sending the game to overtime.
In the extra period, Murray County got a momentum-changing 3-point shot by Mattie Nuckolls to take a 47-45 lead, and the Lady Indians went 9-of-10 from the free throw line to put the game on ice. Model was able to connect on just one field goal in the final 6:46 of the game, including regulation and overtime.
“Defensively, we did a better job in the second half. Murray County just made some big plays,” Echols said. “I love our team and their will to keep battling. They are knocking on the door, and I think we’ll grow from having games like this.”
Nuckolls and Bayleigh Winkler led the Lady Indians with 15 points each, while Kiersten Hixson added 10. Model was led by Burkhalter’s 15 points.
As a team, Model actually had more field goals than Murray County (18 to 15), but the Lady Indians went 28-of-38 from the free throw line, compared to the Lady Devils’ 10-of-26.
Model is at Haralson County on Friday for another region contest starting at 7 p.m., while Murray County hosts Gordon Central at 7 p.m.