The Model Lady Devils are moving on in the Region 7-AA Tournament, and they have their incredible defense on Monday in large part to thank for it.
Model held rival Coosa to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, including allowing just one point in the third, to roll to a 43-15 victory in Monday's opening matchup of the region tournament.
The Lady Devils (11-14) leaned on their defense early as they led 6-4 after one quarter and 15-9 at the half. They got things going on the offensive end in a big way in the third quarter and continued the same effort defensively as they outscored Coosa 17-1 in the period to completely take over the game and coast to the victory.
"I felt like our defensive intensity was there all night," said Model head coach Sally Echols. "We never let up form start to finish. We always want to play that hard on defense, and we've struggled with that at times this season. But we our girls know it's crunch time now, and it's huge to be able to make stops like we did tonight."
With the win, the Lady Devils advance to the next round of the Region 7-AA Tournament where they will face No. 3 seed Dade County on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Fannin County High with the winner advancing the semifinals on Thursday and clinching a state tournament berth.
On Monday, Model came out of the locker room at the half determined to create some distance on the scoreboard and executed that plan well as they immediately went on a 12-0 run to open the third quarter and push their advantage to 27-9. They eventually took a 32-10 lead into the fourth quarter but weren't satisfied there as they put the exclamation point on the win by outscoring Coosa 11-5 in the final period.
"Our girls knew that Coosa is a team that has been down a lot this season and come back a few times so we knew that starting the second half was a new beginning for us," said Echols. "We want to put four strong quarters together so the girls came out in the third quarter ready to go and not let (Coosa) back in the game."
Briley Sims and Sadie Raughton led the Lady Devils in the scoring column with 11 points apiece. Sims carried the offense in the first half as she scored seven of the team's 15 points, and Raughton caught fire in the third quarter, hitting three 3-pointers to help extend the lead.
August Betz also scored nine points for Model, and Julia Shinholster added five, all coming in the fourth quarter.
Coosa (4-21) was limited to just four converted field goals in season-ending loss as they scored seven of their points from the free throw line. Madison Ingram was had the top scoring total for the Lady Eagles with eight points. Brooke McClellan added three.
Monday's game was the fourth this season between the two Floyd County rivals with Model evening the series at 2-2 with the win. Now the Lady Devils turn their attention to a Dade County team that has defeated them twice this season, 49-45 at Model on Jan. 4 and 42-31 at Dade County on Jan. 28.
Echols said she knows every team is playing like the next game isn't guaranteed at this point so you better be ready to play like your season is on the line.
"Everyone is playing for another chance when it comes region tournament time," said Echols. "We know Dade County will bring it so we've got to make sure we're focused again from the start tomorrow night and play one possession, one quarter at a time."
In other prep basketball action from Monday:
Gordon Central boys 52, Pepperell 41
The Dragons saw their season come to an end on Monday on their home court as they struggled in the second half, and Gordon Central grabbed the momentum to earn a victory in the opening round of the Region 7-AA Tournament.
Pepperell (6-19) battled to a 21-21 tie at the half, but the Warriors held the host Dragons to just one point in the third quarter and eventually took a 36-22 lead into the fourth. Pepperell couldn't put together a big enough run in the final quarter as Gordon Central did enough down the stretch to seal the season-extending victory.
Pepperell's lone scorer in double figures was Kalvarri Smith with 11 points. Alex Rhoades added nine, and DJ Rogers and Gage Owens each scored six.
Gordon Central (4-19) got 14 points from Matt Hammock to lead their offense. Mac McDaniel added 11 points and hit two 3s, and Scott James and Walker Angland each scored nine.
The Warriors advance to take on Coosa on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. in the next round of the Region 7-AA Tournament at Fannin County High.