The Model Lady Devils came out strong with a dominant first set and fought through some adversity in the second to earn a home victory over Haralson County on Thursday and advance in the winner's bracket of the Area 7-AA Tournament.
Model (24-16) controlled the first set from the start, building a big lead and then finishing it off with a 25-14 advantage to set the tone in the match. In the second set Haralson County (14-15) made it a lot tougher on the host Lady Devils as the teams battled back and forth before Model put together a late run to seal the match with a 27-25 decision.
"The girls have been playing really well lately and playing very disciplined," said Model head coach Kendall Roberts. "We've got a lot of different skills on this team, and we've done a really good job of spreading things out and everyone contributing. These last few practices on fall break has been a lot about doing the little things. We carried that over into the first set where we came out strong tonight. We had some things that didn't go our way in the second set, but our girls picked it up and battled through it to get the win."
The second set was a close battle throughout as it featured several ties, including at 13-13 and again at 19-19. The Lady Rebels put the pressure on late in the set by taking a 24-23 lead, but after a timeout, Model closed out the set and the match with a 4-1 run to secure the 27-25 victory.
Roberts said that second set shows how her team has improved from earlier in the year when a few bad breaks would snowball into a possible set or match loss.
"We talked about it in our timeouts in the second set that we can't drop our energy level or focus when we gave up a point or made a mistake," said Roberts. "We've got to keep our mentality the same whether a point goes our way or not. That really shows how much we've grown this season. Back in August we probably would've let those mistakes pile up and really effect us, but the girls pushed through it tonight and did exactly what they were supposed to do."
With the win, Model advances in the winner's bracket of the Area 7-AA Tournament and will take on No. 2 seed Fannin County on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Murray County High School with the winner clinching a berth to the Class AA State Tournament. Fannin County defeated North Murray in three sets in its opening match on Thursday.
Roberts said her team is looking forward to finishing the area tournament strong and securing that state tournament berth that was one of their preseason goals.
"We're excited for Saturday because we feel like we've got something to show the rest of the teams in this area," said Roberts. "We're going to come out ready to play and hope to get that state berth."