The Georgia Highlands women took care of one final piece of business on their home court before setting their sights on the NJCAA National Tournament in a couple weeks as they easily dispatched of Spartanburg Methodist 90-52 on Saturday afternoon in the Southeast District Championship Game.
The Lady Chargers (29-2) built a 44-26 halftime lead in Saturday's contest and then put the game completely away with a strong third quarter to push their advantage to 77-39 heading to the final quarter where they continued to dominate by outscoring the Lady Pioneers 23-13 in the period.
The victory, which was Georgia Highlands' 27th straight with their last loss coming on Nov. 13, officially clinches their spot in the NJCAA National Tournament. It was announced on Sunday night that the Lady Chargers received the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament, which will be held at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Tex., and will receive a first-round bye before taking on the winner of No. 14 Casper and No. 19 Hutchinson (Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.) in the second round on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
In Saturday's game, four different players reached double figures in scoring for Georgia Highlands led by Alexandra Shishkina's 24 points, including six made 3-pointers. Crystal Corley had a strong game with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the double-double, Rita Kun scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds and JeNee Edwards added 11 points.
ShaoTung Lin contributed eight points and six assists for the Lady Chargers, and O'Mariyah Tucker had eight points as well, while Jada Alston scored seven and recorded seven rebounds.
Tarewyn Dawson was the leading scorer for Spartanburg Methodist with 21 points, and JaMari Frederick added 13 points. Lauren Thomas pulled down 10 rebounds.