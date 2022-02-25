The Georgia Highlands women had plenty of momentum when they wrapped up the regular season last weekend, and they kept that rolling right on into the postseason Friday on their home court.
The Lady Chargers jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back as they defeated East Georgia State 86-59 in the semifinals of the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association tournament Friday night at Georgia Highlands for their 25th victory in a row.
The win put Georgia Highlands in the GCAA tournament championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. when they will take on South Georgia Technical.
On Friday, the Lady Chargers (27-2) didn’t waste any time displaying their high-octane offense as they jumped out to a 24-8 lead after one quarter, ending the period on a 9-0 run. They kept up the high pace and then some in the second quarter, outscoring East Georgia State 31-18 in the period to go into the locker room at the half up 55-26.
“We know the opportunity to score a lot of points is going to be there for us because we play at such a fast pace,” said Georgia Highlands head coach Brandan Harrell. “It was good to make shots early because that really gets us going and gives the girls confidence. I felt like in the first half we really had (East Georgia State) on their heels defensively. We did a good job staying aggressive and attacking the rim as well as knocking down shots. We shot 28 free throws in the first half too so that shows how much we were trying to be aggressive and get to the rim.”
The third quarter featured a bit of a slower pace, but Georgia Highlands still extended their lead to 32 points as they were up 72-40 going to the final quarter. In the last period, the Lady Chargers used several of their reserves with the result no longer in doubt.
Leading the scoring for Georgia Highlands in the win was Crystal Corley with 22 points off the bench, scoring 12 in each half. Harrell said it was good to see Corley have such a productive night because when she does that it’s usually a good indicator of how well the team played overall.
“It’s good to see Crystal put numbers up like that. We tell her all the time she’s the best player in the gym when she wants to be,” said Harrell. “She did a good job to stay aggressive tonight and knocked down free throws. For us to play at a high level we need her to play at a high level. We are a much better team when she plays like she did tonight.”
Three other Georgia Highlands players finished in double figures as Alexandra Shishkina and Naz Oget each scored 14 to compliment Corley’s team-leading total. Shishkina knocked down three first-half 3-pointers. Jashanti Simmons also finished with 11 points, and Jada Alston had nine points and 11 rebounds.
East Georgia State (14-12) was led by Zuriyah Davis and Hallia Carl with 10 points each. Milana Holmes and Brionna Sims each added eight points, and both pulled down seven rebounds as well. Nia Lawrence scored six points and had eight rebounds.
Harrell said his team is excited about playing in the finals and knows despite all the success they have had to this point of the season that basketball is measured by what you do in postseason tournaments.
“Basketball is all about tournament time and playing well at the right time,” said Harrell. “We have another opportunity to play in a conference championship game in our own gym so that is a blessing. Whoever it is that we face will get after it so we are prepared for a battle.”
The Lady Chargers’ matchup against South Georgia Technical on Saturday is a rematch of last year’s GCAA championship game, which South Georgia Tech won 80-71 in overtime at Georgia Highlands. The Lady Chargers won the three regular-season meetings between the two teams this season.