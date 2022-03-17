Basketball coaches always talk about wanting to go into the postseason playing their best basketball. For the Georgia Highlands women, the case could be made that they've been playing their best basketball since November.
The Lady Chargers head into the NJCAA National Tournament on Friday in Lubbock, Tex. carrying a 27-game winning streak with their last loss coming on Nov. 13 in double-overtime against Chipola College. Since then, they have run through the competition with only one game being decided by less than double digits en route to a conference title and a NJCAA Southeast District crown.
The first test in Lubbock for the No. 3 seed Lady Chargers (29-2) will come in the form of Hutchinson Community College on Friday at 6 p.m. Hutchinson, a No. 19 seed, defeated No. 14 seed Casper on Thursday in the opening round of the tournament to advance while Georgia Highlands received a bye thanks to their seed being in the top eight.
The Lady Chargers should be rested as they last played on March 5 when they defeated Spartanburg Methodist in the NJCAA Southeast District Championship Game.
Georgia Highlands head coach Brandan Harrell carries a squad into the do-or-die matchup on Friday that has experience at the highest level as they went to the second round of the national tournament last season before falling to South Plains College, and they are looking to do even more in 2022.
The Rome News-Tribune caught up with Harrell on Thursday as he and his team made final preparations for their matchup against Hutchinson. Here's what he had to say about where his team stands going into the highly-anticipated contest:
RN-T: How excited are you to see what this group can accomplish at the national tournament with as much talent and depth as you have as well as how well they have played together as a group over the past couple months?
HARRELL: We are excited just to have another chance to compete at the national tourney. Anytime you get that opportunity it’s special. Everyone wants to make a run in the tourney. And on any given day, every team here is capable of making a run. Everyone here is good. We just want to play our best and hopefully catch some breaks along the way.
RN-T: Do you worry about rust a little after having so much time off between your last game and this first one at the tournament? How have you tried to balance rest and work to try to keep your team fresh and also have them ready for Friday?
HARRELL: This is a huge concern. (Hutchinson) will already have a game under their belt at the tournament. They will have had a chance to knock the rust off. Being a top-eight seed and getting a first round bye is a blessing and a curse all at the same time. We have continued to work hard during the break. We've had pretty normal practices but also try to limit some contact and hopefully avoid injury or over fatigue. We have just tried to continue to do what we do.
RN-T: How much does the experience from being at the tournament last year help your team and how motivated are they to make up for how last year ended?
HARRELL: The experience is something that can’t be taught. I believe it is an invaluable part of the equation. Our kids for the most part know what to expect. They know how good everyone is and how hard you have to play to have any success. They also still remember how it felt to walk off that floor last year.
RN-T: What are the biggest keys for your team to make a deep run in Lubbock over the next few days and possibly win a national title?
HARRELL: First, we are only thinking about the next game. We will throw everything we have at our opponent to win the first one. Then, if we do win that one, we will try to figure out how to beat the next one. But there is no conservation of energy or effort in any game. The biggest key is always injuries. It’s something we worry about all the time and is part of the game. We want to always play at full strength. Second thing is you have to make open shots. You don’t get many of them here so when you get them you have to make them at a high rate. And then conditioning...Have we done enough to be in good enough shape to play at this level. But, whatever happens, I know this group will give it their all. I am so proud to coach this team, and I am so happy they have had the success they have had up to this point. I absolutely love this group. There is no outcome that would disappoint me. Because I know they will play hard, and I know they have done things the right way. I am honored and blessed to be a part of this group.