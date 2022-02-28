The Georgia Highlands women had a stellar season in 2020-21, going 21-4 and making a run to the second round of the NJCAA Tournament. But there was one thing missing from their resume...the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association title.
The Lady Chargers lost a heartbreaker in overtime to South Georgia Technical in last year's finals. On Saturday, they made sure history was not going to repeat itself.
After getting out to a blistering offensive start, Georgia Highlands withstood South Georgia Tech's run to get back within striking distance and were able to pull away in the second half to claim the GCAA title thanks to a 67-56 victory on their home floor as they avenged last year's loss to the Lady Jets.
Georgia Highlands (28-2) immediately took control of Saturday's championship game, making seven 3-pointers in the first quarter spread out among six different players to grab a 27-10 lead. South Georgia Tech responded with a strong second quarter, however, outscoring the Lady Chargers 21-11 in the period to pull within seven at 38-31 at the half.
Georgia Highlands came out of the locker room in the third quarter looking to put some separation between themselves and South Georgia Tech (26-6) and regain the momentum, and that's exactly what they did as Alexandra Shishkina knocked down two 3s to open the period and push the lead back to double digits. In all, the Lady Chargers started the second half on a 9-1 and 13-3 run to extend the lead to 51-34 midway through the third.
"That was very important," Georgia Highlands sophomore O'Mariyah Tucker said of her team's strong start to the third. "We knew even after the way we started the game so well, (South Georgia Tech) was going to make a run. We had to come out strong in the second half and steal the momentum back."
Eventually Georgia Highlands took a 55-40 lead into the final quarter and iced the game with a 7-0 run early in the fourth to go up 62-42. South Georgia Tech scored the final 10 points of the game, but by then they had dug themselves too big of a hole and the Lady Chargers were already in celebration mode.
Tucker led Georgia Highlands in the win with a game-high 20 points, including knocking down four 3-pointers, and she also pulled down nine rebounds.
"This means everything to me," said Tucker of the GCAA title. "When I decided to come back for my third year, I knew we had to get one for Coach (Brandan Harrell). Yesterday I didn't perform as well as I expect to so I knew I had to come out today and get it done. To be able to play like this and help my team in the championship game feels really good."
Tucker was one of three Georgia Highlands players in double figures as Jashanti Simmons also had a big day with 17 points, knocking down three 3s. Shishkina added 13 points and also hit three 3s. The Lady Chargers connected on 14 from beyond the arc as a team.
Jada Alston added eight points and seven rebounds, and point guard ShaoTung Lin dished out eight assists.
Harrell said he was very pleased with the way his team responded in the second half as the effects of South Georgia's run to pull within seven at the break could've easily carried over into the third quarter but his team didn't allow it to.
"We didn't talk specifically at the half about how important the start of the third quarter was, but we always want to start fast and we let them know there were a couple things we needed to pay closer attention to," said Harrell. "(South Georgia Tech) got some looks they shouldn't have gotten in the first half, and we didn't force very many turnovers. Credit to (South Georgia Tech) for executing well offensively, but I think we were playing a little tight defensively too. We were able to get some more quality stops in the second half and knock down some big shots to get things going our way again."
The scoring lead for the Lady Jets was shared between three players in the loss as Luana Leite, Alexia Dizeko and Fanta Gassama all had 12 points. Kamya Hollingshed added six.
The Lady Chargers also celebrated individual honors after Saturday's championship win as Simmons was presented with a plaque after earning GCAA Player of the Year honors this season and Harrell was honored as GCAA Coach of the Year. Alston was also recently named the GCAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Georgia Highlands will now focus on the next task at hand which will be hosting Spartanburg Methodist in the NJCAA District Championship this coming Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that game receives an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament.
"We'll start preparing for the next game...we can't get complacent," said Harrell. "We've got to keep pushing ourselves to match the way we played today and keep getting better in areas where improvement is available. We need to stay healthy too. I've told the girls to eliminate the noise and stay focused. We don't want to get caught up in the hoopla. We just want to focus on what are goals are."
The Lady Chargers, who have now won 26 straight games, previously defeated Spartanburg Methodist twice during the regular season, winning 97-61 on the road on Feb. 5 and rolling to a 96-56 victory at home on Feb. 11.