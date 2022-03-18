The Georgia Highlands women traveled to Lubbock, Texas this week knowing they needed four wins to reach the ultimate goal of a national championship. After a strong performance on Friday, that total is down to three.
The No. 3 Lady Chargers got contributions from several different players to hold off a strong challenge from No. 19 seed Hutchinson Community College and earn a 79-69 victory in the second round of the NJCAA Division I Championship on Friday.
The victory moves Georgia Highlands into the tournament's quarterfinals on Saturday where they will square off against the winner of Friday night's late matchup between Trinity Valley and Southern Idaho. Saturday's tip time will be 8 p.m.
On Friday, Georgia Highlands (30-2) led 15-13 after one quarter and extended their lead to 36-25 at the half thanks to a solid second quarter. Hutchinson battled back in the third to cut into the Lady Chargers lead, getting as close as four at 51-47 before Georgia Highlands closed the period strong to take a 55-48 advantage to the fourth.
In the final period, Hutchinson continued to scratch back in the game and got the deficit as low as three at 65-62, but Georgia Highlands were able to pair big defensive stops with successful trips to the free throw line to seal the game down the stretch.
Leading the offensive totals for the Lady Chargers was Alexandra Shishkina with 19 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. ShaoTung Lin added 15 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 mark at the free throw line, and O'Mariyah Tucker scored 14 as she knocked down three 3s of her own.
Jada Alston was the fourth Lady Charger in double figures with 10 points, and Jashanti Simmons added nine.
Tor'e Alford scored a game-high 22 points for Hutchinson (26-9). Mele Kailahi added 16, and Mya Williams scored 12. Kali Howard came off the bench to score nine.
Georgia Highlands, which has now won 28 straight games, is the highest remaining seed at the tournament after No. 1 seed Three Rivers and No. 2 seed Shelton State were both eliminated on Thursday.