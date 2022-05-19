Darlington's Ther Kotchasanmanee put together an incredible freshman season even before going to the state tournament, but what she did during the two-day event in Acworth earlier this week made it even more special.
Kotchasanmanee, a ninth-grade boarding student from Thailand, shot a 127 over two rounds at the Class A Private state tournament at Governors Towne Club to claim the individual low score and a state championship. She shot an 11-under 61 in the first round on Monday, thanks to an 11-birdie, no-bogey performance, and finished the tournament off with a 66 on Tuesday.
"[Ther] works incredibly hard, and her record-setting performance is simply a product of her work ethic," said Darlington head coach Jared Willerson. "She is an amazing talent and has all the skills. She knows how to get herself mentally prepared, and that is a rare talent for such a young player."
Kotchasanmanee's efforts along with teammate Maddy McMullan led the Lady Tigers to a third-place team finish with a score of 306. McMullan shot a 179 thanks to a first-round 91 and a second-round 88 to help Darlington finish just behind Savannah Christian (290) and Walker (297).
The Darlington boys had a strong finish to 2022 as well as they also finished third as a team in the Class A Private state tournament at Dogwood Golf Club in Austell. The Tigers shot a 609 to narrowly finish behind Mt. Paran Christian in second with a 606. Prince Avenue Christian won the team title with a 580.
Leading Darlington was Redding Shaw who finished tied for eighth individually with a 150 (78-72), and Rocco Lopez was just behind for a 13th-place effort with a 151 (72-78).
Also contributing to the team scores in the first and second round were Braden Bell and Philip Lataif who each shot a 154 with 76 in the first round and 78 in the second. Thomas Monroe also completed the tournament with a 160 (81-79).
Armuchee's Will Cooper put together two solid rounds at the Class A Public state tournament at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course in Statesboro to finish fifth individually. The sophomore shot a 154 overall with a 77 in both the first and second rounds.
Coosa's Charlie Ellison led the local contingent at the Class AA state tournament at Southern Hills Golf and Country Club in Hawkinsville as he earned a 10th-place finish individually with a score of 150 (73-77).
Model completed a team score and finished 10th overall with a 734. Devils' golfers contributing to the team score in the first round were Douglas Tarter (78), Camden Oswalt (89), Evan Angle (103) and Mac Mulkey (107), and Round 2 scores for the team came from Tarter (81), Oswalt (80), Aidyn Robertson (93) and Angle (103).
Coosa's Dean White and Grant Nicholson each completed the state tournament as well with a 215 and 216, respectively.