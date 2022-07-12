Ther Kotchasanmanee earned All-State honors back in May, but now she has been named among the best high school golfers in the entire country.
The Darlington freshman was recently named a member of the All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Girls Golf Team, which feature the top high school girls golfers in the United States. Along with her selection to the team Kotchasanmanee is a nominee for national Girls Golfer of the Year.
Kotchasanmanee, a boarding student from Thailand, punctuated her stellar freshman campaign by winning the individual state championship in mid-May with a 17 under 127 at the two-day Class A Private state tournament at Governors Towne Club in Acworth. Her efforts helped the Lady Tigers finish third in the team standings as well.
Following her dominant first season of varsity golf, she was named the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association's Girls Player of the Year for Class A Private.
Kotchasanmanee is one of 24 players nationwide to be picked to the 2021-22 All-USA Today Girls Golf Team. She is one of two players selected from Georgia, along with Lambert High junior Sara Im, and is the lone freshman on the list.
The national Girls Golfer of the Year will be selected on July 31 during an awards ceremony that will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.