Berry sophomore Noah Koch has been named to the Southern Athletic Association Men's Tennis First Team as announced by the league office in Atlanta Wednesday.
Playing at the No. 1 singles spot for Berry all season, the sophomore from Kansas City, Mo., went 12-2 for the Vikings, only losing once to a D-III opponent. Koch was a two-time SAA Singles Player of the Week for his solid performances all season with the Vikings.
His only loss in SAA singles play came to the eventual SAA Player of the Year. Koch was also tasked with playing at the top doubles line for the Vikings, where he teamed with Diego Lopez for a 5-9 record.
Koch helped the Vikings to one of their best finishes since joining the SAA, as the Vikings finished in fifth place in the regular season standings with three league wins. The three league wins are the most for the Vikings since the 2015 season.
Mascagni leads Berry women's selections
Berry's Juliana Mascagni has been named First Team All-Southern Athletic Association for her record on the court during the 2023 women's tennis season.
The award was announced by the league office in Atlanta Wednesday morning.
In addition to Mascagni's honor, Lauren Masteller received Second Team All-SAA recognition, while Lacey Craig received SAA Honorable Mention.
Mascagni was 8-3 in singles play during 2023 and teamed with Masteller to go 9-4 in doubles action. A junior from Atlanta, Mascagni was an SAA Singles Player of the Week honoree, receiving Doubles Pair of the Week honors with Masteller as well Apr. 3.
Masteller, from Pittsburgh, Pa., went 6-4 in singles to go along with her 9-4 doubles record. Masteller and Mascagni played at the top doubles line for Berry, with Masteller playing primarily at No. 2 singles.
Craig, from Waxham, N.C., went 4-2 in singles play during the SAA regular season and was 7-5 as a singles competitor overall, playing primarily at No 3 singles. She went 5-7 in doubles, primarily at the No. 2 position.
The Vikings reached the semifinal round of the SAA Championships before falling to eventual champion and nationally-ranked foe Sewanee.