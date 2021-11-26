A three-pointer at the buzzer from Ricky Knight Jr., with an assist from Mark Wilcox Jr., lifted the Shorter Hawks to a 75-72 victory over the Young Harris College Mountain Lions on Tuesday evening.
After tonight's game, the Hawks improve to 3-2 on the season while the Mountain Lions fall to 0-4.
Wilcox Jr. led the way for the Hawks with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Ja'Cori Wilson had 13 points and six rebounds while Knight Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds. Raphael Houssou scored 11 points and had eight rebounds for Hawks.
The Hawks return to action on Thursday, December 2 at Christian Brothers University to start Gulf South Conference (GSC) play. Tip-off will be at 8 p.m. The home opener for Shorter will be on Saturday, December 11 at 4 p.m. against Valdosta State University.
In other recent college basketball action:
Shorter falls at Young Harris
The Lady Hawks (1-2) travelled to Young Harris for a matchup with the undefeated Lady Mountain Lions (5-0). After a tight first quarter, the Lady Mountain Lions offense exploded as they won the game 77-42.
Kelly Pickett led the Lady Hawks with 15 points followed by Jasmine Gaines with nine points. Tiara Lewis led the team with nine rebounds followed by Jasmine Gaines with four rebounds. The Lady Hawks had 16 points off of turnovers and 16 points in the paint.
Young Harris' Carley Winters led the Lady Mountain Lions with 28 points and seven rebounds. Christina Nichols scored 11 points and recorded two rebounds. Niaya White scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
The Lady Hawks road trip continues December 2 at 6 p.m. in Memphis, Tenn. for a matchup with the Lady Buccaneers of Christian Brothers.