The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame will induct its inaugural class on Saturday at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and former East Rome star Larry Kinnebrew will be among the state legends inducted.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Kinnebrew was voted in along with 35 others back in July to be a part of the inaugural class, and nine others who are already members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were automatically selected as well.
Kinnebrew graduated in 1977 from East Rome, where he was a star in football, track and field and wrestling. Along with being a multi-event state champion in track and field and multi-time state champion in wrestling, he was dominant on the football field as well for the Gladiators, playing on both sides of the ball as a fullback and linebacker.
Kinnebrew helped East Rome to a state championship and multiple region titles during his high school career while also garnering several individual honors, including all-state, Rome News-Tribune Player of the Year and a spot on the Parade Magazine High School All-American Team.
Kinnebrew went on to play college football at Tennessee State and is still in the top five on the all-time career rushing yards list at the school. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1983 and went on to play five seasons there, leading the team in rushing yards twice. He finished his career playing two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
During his NFL career, Kinnebrew totaled 3,133 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns as well as 660 yards receiving and three receiving TDs. He was inducted into the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
The weekend's festivities kicked off on Friday with the Georgia High School Hall of Fame Game between Brookwood and Grayson.
The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame was founded earlier in 2022 and is led by executive director IJ Rosenberg and co-chairs Dave Hunter and Rusty Mansell. Mansell is a Pepperell High graduate and current Floyd County resident who works as a recruiting and college football analyst for 247Sports.
Along with Mansell, another local connection from the Hall of Fame is former Pepperell High head football coach Lynn Hunnicutt who serves as one of the 35 voters on the Hall board.