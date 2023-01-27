Another year of MLB Hall of Fame voting has come and gone, and once again a crime against baseball has occurred.
Andruw Jones again fell short of the vote threshold this week to be inducted in Cooperstown as part of the Class of 2023. Scott Rolen was the lone player that received the minimum votes on 75 percent of ballots, garnering 297 votes (76.3 percent) to join Fred McGriff as the two members of the 2023 following McGriff's selection last month by the Contemporary Baseball Players Committee.
Good for Rolen. He was a very good player during his career. Consistent with the bat (.281 average, 316 home runs) and with his defense (eight Gold Gloves) while also being a seven-time All-Star. But, and you knew there was a but coming, Rolen did not affect the outcome of as many games (and wins) like Andruw Jones did. Not even close.
Todd Helton and Billy Wagner each received more votes than Jones this year while also falling short of the 75-percent mark to be inducted. As is the same for Rolen, those two were great players. But they were not Andruw Jones.
I'm going to do something that is very frowned upon in this business. In fact it is a strict rule in journalism...do not plagiarize. But I think in this case an exception can be made. That exception is that I am actually plagiarizing myself.
I'm going to use an excerpt below of the column I wrote after Jones fell short in voting for the 2022 class last year. And I will continue to use the same excerpt every single year until the greatest defensive center fielder in baseball history is inducted into the Hall of Fame. Here is the excerpt:
"My question to this is, how? How in the world could these writers (not all, but the ones that didn’t include them on their ballot) watch Andruw Jones during his career and believe he isn’t a Hall of Famer? It’s just insane to me.
I admit I am biased. I am a lifelong Braves fan, and I grew up going to games at Turner Field, watching Andruw Jones roam center field. In my opinion he is the greatest defensive center fielder in the history of baseball.
Yes, you read that right.
The. Best. Ever.
Terry Pendleton has been quoted before as saying that he saw Willie Mays walk up to Andruw prior to a game in San Francisco once and tell him he was the best to ever do it. That’s Willie Mays, ladies and gentlemen. I think his opinion is a pretty valid one.
Andruw changed the game for Atlanta for more than a decade. He won 10 straight Gold Gloves. He had some incredible, highlight-reel catches, but the thing that made him different was his ability to make catches look routine that others would’ve never made. That is also what hurts him a little in this situation too, however.
Like I said, he had some great catches, but he didn’t have the number of them that others have had. You know why that is? It’s because his positioning, instincts and first step once the ball was contacted was better than anyone else. He didn’t have to make a ton of full-out extension, diving catches, or full-sprint grabs in the gap or up against the wall because he was able to get to balls with less difficulty based on those three things mentioned above — positioning, instincts and first step.
Oh yeah, and we haven’t even talked about what he did offensively. Jones hit 434 homers, drove in 1,289 runs and had 1,933 hits in his 17-year career.
Jones had a sharp decline in his later years of his career. I will admit that. He went from very good to not very good quickly.
His last five years playing with the Dodgers, Rangers, White Sox and Yankees were very forgettable, and I think that also hurts him in the eyes of the voters. But that shouldn’t erase what he did during his run in Atlanta for more than a decade flat-out changing games.
I’ll leave it at this. If Ozzie Smith is in the Hall of Fame, then Andruw Jones should be in the Hall of Fame. Andruw is the Ozzie Smith of center field.
I hope that the voters will realize Jones deserves to be in Cooperstown in the next few years. The problem is he already should be."
I hope I didn't bore you by having to re-read the same information I presented almost a year ago to the day, but it needed to be printed again.
Here is the good news. Jones went from 44.1 percent of the vote in 2022 to 58.1 percent in 2023. So he is moving in the right direction.
Maybe next year is the year. Maybe you won't have to hear me complain about this again in 2024. But I'll be right here ready to once again plead his case. And I will do it until he is safely enthroned in the halls of Cooperstown.