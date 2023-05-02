Lauren Jones has been named the new head girls coach at Model High.
She is a 2010 graduate of Model High and a 2014 graduate of Shorter University.
Soccer has been part of Jones' life since she was a child. A four-year varsity soccer player at Model, she was always a leader and an incredibly hard worker. Jones was also a part of the Lady Devils basketball program. The sharpshooter helped the team finish second at the state level in her junior year.
While attending Shorter, Lauren volunteered as the assistant coach for girls soccer and basketball at Model Middle School. Following graduation, she taught math at Pepperell Middle School and coached girls soccer and basketball.
Lauren returned home to Model for the 2022-2023 school year to teach eighth-grade math and served as an assistant coach for the Lady Devils basketball team.
"I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead this program," said Jones. "The Model family is truly special, and I have loved being a part of it, first as a student-athlete, and now as a teacher and coach. I am excited to see what the future holds for the Lady Devils. Go Big Blue!”
Jones is married to Clint Jones, pastor at Oostanaula Baptist and support personnel at Model High. They have a two-year-old son named Micah.
Jones takes over for Ian Crawley who retired from the position following this past season, which ended for the Lady Devils in the second round of the Class AA state tournament to wrap up an impressive season in which the team went 17-1 and won the Region 7-AA championship.