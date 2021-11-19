The 7-AA All-Region Softball Team voted on by the region's coaches was announced this week, and several players from local schools earned a spot on the list.
The local selections were led by Pepperell senior Chloe Jones, who was named the 7-AA All-Region Pitcher of the Year after a stellar season in which she helped the Lady Dragons to the No. 3 seed in the region and a berth in the Class AA State Tournament.
Pepperell teammates joining Jones as First-Team All-Region selections were Morgan Willingham and Jolie Splendore.
Coosa players named to the First Team were Abby Jacobs and Madison Ingram. Model's Claire Chamberlain was also selected to the First Team.
Locals earning All-Region Second Team honors were Pepperell's Ansley Farmer and Caroline Morgan, Coosa's Ava Osborn and Model's Caitlyn O'Guin, Julia Shinholster and Katie Johnston.
Rounding out the locals on the team as Honorable Mention selections were Pepperell's Cloe Mitchell and Chloe Stroud, Coosa's Emma Payne and Emily Lucas and Model's Madison Reaves and Sadie Raughton.
Chattooga head coach Jeff Bennett was voted the 7-AA All-Region Coach of the Year, and Dade County's Ali Thompson was picked as the 7-AA All-Region Player of the Year.
Completing the First Team was Chattooga's Emma Howard, Katie Williams, Clara Wyatt, Aubree Evans and Ally Croy and Dade County's Stella Henry, Kristen Fowler, Kaitlyn Stinnett and Olivia Tierce.
Other Second team selections were Dade County's Kayleigh Warnock, Raegan Page and Kami Counts, Fannin County's Riley Davis and Jayden Bailey and Gordon Central's Javan Vineyard.
Honorable Mention picks from outside the area were Chattooga's Ramsey Elrod, Dade County's Emma Heard, Fannin County's Zoe Putnam and Natalie Herndon and Gordon Central's Rachel Raley.