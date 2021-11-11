Playing every minute of every game is a rarity in sports.
Berry's Maggie Jones is the rare exception and for her accomplishments this season the junior goalkeeper for the Vikings has been recognized as Jones has been named to the 2021 Southern Athletic Association's All-Conference First Team as voted by the league's women's soccer head coaches.
Jones is one of 11 Vikings who claimed spots on the team. Selected to the All-SAA Second Team were junior forward Lyndsey Francingues, sophomore forward Christina Marijanich, senior midfielder Vanessa Belanger, junior midfielder Karsen Brantley, senior defender Anna Salisbury and junior defender Ellie Sherrod.
Named as All-SAA Honorable Mention players from Berry were freshman forward Molly Hellwig, sophomore midfielder Maeve McDougal, junior defender Maggie Packard and sophomore forward Kendall Varitek.
Jones, who was an SAA Honorable Mention pick last spring, closed out this fall's campaign starting and playing in goal all 17 games for the Vikings – all told she amassed more than 1,503 minutes – where she provided the team with eight shutouts to help Berry reach the SAA tournament semifinals.
The Knoxville, Tenn., native wound up recording 53 saves and had a .084 goals against average.
Alli Cundiff of Rhodes took SAA Offensive Player of the Year honors, while a trio of Centre Colonels also garnered awards: repeat SAA Defensive Player of the Year Cameron Zak, SAA Newcomer of the Year EJ Bryant and six-time SAA Coach of the Year Jay Hoffman.
In other recent college soccer news:
Carlson, Asbill named to SAA First Team
Berry sophomore forward Nathan Carlson and junior midfielder Henry Asbill have been named to the Southern Athletic Association All-Conference First Team on Tuesday, as voted by the league's head men's soccer coaches, with six more Vikings also receiving post-season recognition.
Selected as All-SAA Second Team performers this season from Berry were sophomore goalkeeper José Palacios and senior defender Ryan Fierle, while junior defender Chris Barbieri, freshman forward Dylan Bloch, junior defender Michael Carboni and sophomore midfielder Tracy Moon were All-SAA Honorable Mention picks.
Out of Dacula, Ga., Carlson, an All-Conference First Team choice last spring, closed out the season leading the Vikings with 11 goals and five assists, firing off 46 shots with 23 of those on goal.
A key bog for the Vikings at midfield, Asbill contributed three goals and an assist for the team this year. Last spring, the Asheville, N.C. native earned All-SAA Honorable Mention status.
Birmingham-Southern forward Coleman Jennings won SAA Offensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight season, while Oglethorpe head coach Jon Akin nabbed his sixth SAA Coach of the Year accolade. Oglethorpe defender Hayden Binfield capped his outstanding freshman season with a pair of awards, winning SAA Defensive Player of the Year and SAA Newcomer of the Year.