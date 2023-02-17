Model High senior Daniel Jolly signed a football scholarship Wednesday with Shorter University.
Jolly said of the signing: “This means a lot. I want to play football and go as far as I can go with it. That’s been my goal since I was little. I’m the first in my family to go to play sports in college, so I am very thankful.
“I love the coaching staff (at Shorter). And the players were great and welcomed me in. They gave me the best offer financially, too, and it’s close to home, so that was important. I feel like it is the best fit for me and where I am supposed to be.
“It’s really a mix of emotions right now. I really want to go on and get started at Shorter, but, at the same time, I don’t want high school to be over. These last few years at Model have been really good years for me. I will miss all the people I’ve built relationships with here.”
Jolly will also compete as part of the track and field program at Shorter.
Also attending the signing ceremony Wednesday and pictured along with Jolly (seated, center) were (seated, from left) father Mitchell Jolly, mother Jennifer Jolly, (standing, from left) Model head football coach Jeff Hunnicutt, Model High principal Kevin Strickland and Model High assistant principal and athletic director Mike House.