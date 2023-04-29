There were plenty of thrilling wins on the local courts this past season as players from various teams stepped up with incredible individual performances.
Darlington’s JyJy Johnson did that and more during the 2022-23 campaign as a leader in every sense of the word for the Lady Tigers, who captured a region title and advanced to the second round of the state tournament.
For her impressive efforts, Johnson leads this year’s Rome News-Tribune Girls All-County Team as Player of the Year.
Below you will find the full all-county team with selections for first team and honorable mention, as all seven high schools within the Floyd County lines are represented.
Player of the Year JyJy Johnson Darlington, F, Sr.
Johnson was the go-to player for the Lady Tigers as the senior did a little bit of everything, and she did it all well. She averaged 12.5 points per game and seven rebounds per game while also contributing two steals and 1.6 assists on average. She surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career this past season, and her numerous honors included all-region first team, NWGA Tip-Off Club Player of the Year for Darlington and the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament all-tournament team, as well as being invited to play in the GACA All-Star Game.
First Team Georgeanna Dempsey Darlington, G/F, Sr.
Dempsey battled through injuries and illness at various points of the year to put together a strong final high school season that included 11.1 points and seven rebounds per game. The Claremont McKenna signee also had 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists per game and was named all-region first team.
Jaslyn Edwards Armuchee, F, Sr.
Edwards was a steady force all season for the Lady Indians as she did most of her work in the paint. The senior scored 8.9 points per game and added 7.1 rebounds per game while also grabbing two steals on average en route to being named all-region first team as well as the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament all-tournament team.
Breana Griffin Rome, F, Jr.
Griffin continued her upward trajectory for her career as a junior, becoming an even more valuable piece of the puzzle for the Lady Wolves after a stellar sophomore campaign. She was the team’s leading scorer with 16 points per game and could be counted on to get crucial boards and cause problems for opponents with her defense as she was named all-Region and to the Christmas Tournament all-tournament team.
Abby Jacobs Coosa, G, Sr.
Jacobs was the Lady Eagles’ main offensive threat, and despite opposing defenses keying on her almost every game, was still able to put up impressive offensive numbers. The senior leader scored 13 points per game and was one of the top 3-point shooters in the area. She also averaged five rebounds, three steals and two assists per game.
Sadie Raughton Model, G/F, Soph.
Raughton had the ability to take over a game for the Lady Devils and many of her huge shots came in crunch time in the second half of key games. The sophomore averaged 9.7 points per game and could score from outside and going to the basket. She also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks to go with an 81 percent mark at the free throw line and was named the NWGA Tip-Off Club Player of the Year for Model.
Morgan Willingham Pepperell, G/F, Sr.
Willingham was as consistent as they come as she could be counted on game-in and game-out for the Lady Dragons. The senior scored 15 points and pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game and was equally as impactful on the defensive end with 5.1 steals per game to key Pepperell’s run to a state tournament berth. She also went over the 1,000-point mark for her career this past season.
Mya Winston Rome, G, Soph.
Winston burst on the scene as a sophomore and quickly displayed what kind of player she was as the Lady Wolves depended on her to lead the charge in most games. The guard scored 14 points per game and was also a big part of Rome’s defensive full-court pressure. She had several great performances, including some in December as she was named the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament MVP.
Bekah Wisener Unity Christian, G, Sr.
Wisener saved her best for last as she put together a stellar senior season to lead the Lady Lions to a region and state championship. The point guard scored 14.3 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field to go with 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 steals and one block per game. She also passed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Honorable Mention
Armuchee: Maggie Duke (G, Sr.), Bailey Tomlin (G, Sr.), Tori Vitello (G, Fr.)
Coosa: Brooke McClellan (F, Soph.)
Darlington: Caroline Brewster (G, Sr.), Allie Cordell (G, Sr.), Sophi Shumate (F, Sr.)
Model: August Betz (F, Soph.), Rachel Burkhalter (G, Jr.), Javia Samples (G, Fr.), Briley Sims (G, Jr.)
Pepperell: Aysia Day (F, Sr.), Kaitlyn House (G, Fr.)
Rome: Caitlyn McAboy (F, Sr.), Sada Williamson (G, Sr.)
Unity Christian: Lizzy Pardue (G, Jr.), Anna Grace Wells (F, Fr.)