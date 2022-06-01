Berry's Spence Johns and Jack Poist received honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association Tuesday as the duo were named to the ABCA/Rawlings Third Team All-Region 6. Johns also earned the same recognition from D3Baseball.com.
Johns, a graduate student, hit a team-best .438 in 2022. The Southern Athletic Association Player of the Year, Johns had a team-best OPS of 1.132 among qualifying players. His 60 hits led the team, as for much of the season, he was among the national leaders in total hits until injuries cost him a few games. His 81 total bases were second on the Berry squad, and he leaves the Vikings as the all-time leader in total hits and batting average.
Poist, a sophomore, was second on the Vikings squad in 2022 with a .403 batting average. He led Berry in stolen bases with 26 in 27 attempts. His 56 hits for the season were second-best on the squad and he scored 37 runs in 35 games played.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.
The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.