The wait is over. The 2022 high school football season is officially here.
Many teams in the state of Georgia will open the regular season on Friday night, and that is no different in Rome and Floyd County as there will be six home games within the county boundaries involving local teams, one local team making a long road trip for their opener and two others that will be played at Barron Stadium as part of the Corky Kell Classic.
Here’s a look at all of the matchups involving local teams and what to expect:
Creekside at Rome (Corky Kell Classic)
Time: 8:30 p.m. (approximate start, will kick off 30 minutes following the previous Corky Kell Classic game at Barron Stadium)
Series History: First meeting
Rome Key Players: Stephiylan Green (DL, Jr.), Martel Hight (WR/DB, Sr.), Reece Fountain (QB, Jr.)
Creekside Key Players: Daiquan White (DB, Sr.), Roderick McCrary (RB/DB, Jr.), Caleb Holmes (OL, Jr.)
Outlook: This matchup has attracted a lot of attention from around the state as both teams have state title aspirations in their respective classifications. Rome has college prospects up and down its roster, and Creekside has several of their own. Both offenses have the ability to put up points in bunches with playmakers at the skill positions. Rome might have a bit of an edge on the defensive side as the Wolves are led by their big and imposing defensive line. That paired with the fact that the Wolves have a third-year starting quarterback in Reece Fountain gives them a bit of a leg up, but this one will still come down to the final few drives.
Prediction: Rome wins 27-24.
Gordon Central at Armuchee
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Gordon Central leads 4-3-1
Last Meeting: Gordon Central won 41-7 at home on Oct. 18, 2019
Armuchee Key Players: Chandler Desanto (QB, Sr.), Ryland Steen (LB/RB, Jr.), Jacob Seagraves (DB/WR, Jr.)
Gordon Central Key Players: Braxton Carnes (RB, Jr.), Skyler Hill (WR/DB, Sr.), Jayden Sibley (RB, Soph.)
Outlook: The Indians have made some progress over the past few years, including a five-win campaign in 2021 and the program's first winning season since 2009. They have to fill some big shoes from a leadership and production standpoint, however, as last year's senior class had several impactful players. Senior quarterback Chandler Desanto should be a calming influence for the offense, and Ryland Steen is the leader at linebacker on defense. They host a Gordon Central team that has struggled to build much consistency over the past few years, but would like nothing more than to spoil Armuchee's opener at home. Indians have a little more proven playmakers, however.
Prediction: Armuchee wins 31-20.
Northwest Whitfield at Pepperell
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Northwest Whitfield leads 7-1
Last Meeting: Northwest Whitfield won 38-20 at home on Aug. 30, 2013
Pepperell Key Players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), Tristan Alvarado (DL/OL, Sr.), DeMarcus Ragland (LB/RB, Sr.)
Northwest Whitfield Key Players: Owen Brooker (QB, Sr.), Hudson Gray (WR/DB, Jr.), Jax Brooker (LB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Dragons have long been known as a team that will be physical, tough and determined in their ambitions on the field, and the 2022 version will fit that mold as well. They will use their size up front and the tough running ability of senior running back DJ Rogers to try to impose their will on opponents while their young defense matures as the season goes on. Northwest Whitfield is a tough draw to open the season, however, as they are coming off a trip to the second round of the state playoffs and have a good bit of experience back from that team, including a senior quarterback. The Dragons might come up a little short in this one, but the fans in Lindale shouldn't be discouraged as they got off to a slow start last year as well before finishing the season with a flourish.
Prediction: Northwest Whitfield wins 28-23.
Darlington vs. Schuylkill Haven, Penn. (at Kissimmee, Fla.)
Time: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Series History: First meeting
Darlington Key Players: Gus Gammage (OL/DL, Sr.), Gatlin Hancock (OL/DL, Sr.), Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Jr.)
Schuylkill Haven Key Players: Aiden Myers (RB/LB, Jr.), Connor Goehring (WR/LB, Sr.), Tayshaun Smith (TE/LB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Tigers will be a long way from home for their season opener as they travel to Florida for a showcase matchup against Schuylkill Haven, a team from the blue collar state of Pennsylvania. Darlington is once again a pick of many to compete for a region title and advance deep into the playoffs, and a lot of that has to do with the size and experience they return on the offensive and defensive lines. In a matchup of two teams that are not very familiar with each other like the one that awaits the Tigers on Saturday, one of the big factors that pushes the advantage in favor of one team or the other is how well they play in the trenches. It's hard to believe many teams will be better in that area than Darlington.
Prediction: Darlington wins 30-17.
Cherokee County, Ala. at Model
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: First meeting
Model Key Players: Dillon Silver (QB/DB, Sr.), Joey Samples (H/FB/LB, Sr.), Daniel Jolly (WR/DL, Sr.)
Cherokee County Key Players: Cade Hopper (QB, Sr.), Malachi Horton (WR/DB, Sr.), Jacob Cornejo (LB/RB, Jr.)
Outlook: The Devils fought hard in several games last year to the end, but those matchups didn't go their way in the closing minutes. The experience gained from that should help them be able to finish games better in 2022 as many of the same players are back as starters on offense and defense. Model opens the season with a tough challenge as Cherokee County is usually a contender for a playoff berth in Alabama, and that has definitely been the case since Jacob Kelley, a former Cedartown High quarterback, took over as head coach. This game should be a good one and could be decided on the final possession.
Prediction: Cherokee County wins 26-23.
Southeast Whitfield at Coosa
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: First Meeting
Coosa Key Players: DJ Hames (RB/DB, Sr.), Josh Dixon (QB/LB, Sr.), Connor Soales (OL/DL, Jr.)
Southeast Whitfield Key Players: Brayden Miles (QB, Sr.), Brady Ensley (RB/LB, Sr.), Jayden Calhoun (OL/DL, Sr.)
Outlook: The Eagles are focused on turning things around after a rough 2021 season in which they managed only one win, but with the changes made in the offseason according to head coach Joey Mathis and some talent back in key positions, they have the tools to make some improvements. Southeast Whitfield is also a program that has struggled in recent years, including a 2-8 campaign last fall. The winner of this one will build some much-needed early season momentum as neither wants to start 2022 on a losing note.
Prediction: Southeast Whitfield wins 18-15.
Young Americans Christian at Unity Christian
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Unity Christian leads 4-1
Last Meeting: Unity Christian won 46-22 on the road on Oct. 20, 2017
Unity Christian Key Players: Cooper Giddens (WR/DB, Sr.), Price Dyer (TE/LB, Sr.), Avery Alford (LB/RB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Lions feature a bit of a different cast as some impactful players were lost to graduation following their playoff run last season, but they still have some key returnees that will help carry the load until the younger players get up to speed. Head coach David Humphreys said he wants his team to be knows for their physicality, which is something many teams in eight-man football don't really know how to handle. They should have a good opportunity to display that in the opener as they take on a team in Young Americans Christian that hasn't had much success as a program.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins, 45-21.