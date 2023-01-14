Abby’s Favorites Food: Macaroni and cheese Fast food: Raising Cane’s Movie: The Notebook TV show: Grey’s Anatomy Band/artist: Zach Bryan Team: Georgia Bulldogs Social media: Snapchat
Abby Jacobs is one of those athletes that Coosa’s coaches and fans want to see out there in crucial moments, no matter if it’s on the basketball court or softball field.
The senior has shined during her high school career in two sports as the go-to player for her teams.
Jacobs completed her prep softball career, where she was coached by her father, Chris, with an impressive senior season this past fall. She led Coosa in all offensive stats while also pitching almost every inning.
Offensively, she hit .543 with 16 doubles, five triples and 17 RBIs. She added 128 strikeouts in 16 games in the circle and had an ERA of 3.00. She finished her career as the school’s record-holder in several categories, including career wins, strikeouts, ERA, batting average and RBIs.
Jacobs then quickly transitioned to the basketball court, where she is the leading scorer for head coach Jason Shields’ squad. She is one of the most feared outside shooters in the area, with the ability to knock down 3-pointers consistently, should a defender give her just a fraction of a second in open space to get a shot attempt up toward the basket.
Jacobs has accomplished all that in the athletic realm, while also maintaining impressive academic standing as she is scheduled to graduate later this year.
Recently, the RN-T caught up with Jacobs to discuss the current basketball season, her final softball season at Coosa, her memories as a Lady Eagle, the influence her coaches have had on her, her future plans and several other subjects.
RN-T: How has basketball season gone so far and what are your goals or expectations for yourself and the team over the final few weeks?
JACOBS: This year, we’ve definitely seen improvements from last year as a team together. Especially on defense, this year, we’re able to work together a lot better and have seen a lot of improvements. We’ve been able to use each other and encourage each other to get better. Our main goal is to get a good spot (for the region tournament) and be able to come out of there with a win or two at the tournament.
RN-T: You are known for your outside shooting. Is that something that has just come natural to you or have you had to develop it through practice or a little bit of both?
JACOBS: Shooting is definitely my favorite thing to do. That’s probably the main thing I work on is offense. I focus on that more. Defense is really important, but shooting is my favorite. I’ve been able to shoot it pretty good this season. I think I can still do better with it the next few weeks.
RN-T: How was your last softball season at Coosa this past fall and what are your biggest memories from it?
JACOBS: It was definitely a challenging season, and it’s always been for us (at Coosa). We’ve never gotten things handed to us. We’ve had to work really hard for everything like the spot in the playoffs. We didn’t get there this year, but we still worked really hard with the group we had, because we lost a lot from last year’s team. I was able to focus on my personal goals that I had made from my freshman year, and I was able to meet a lot of those goals. It was good to get to do that and work together with my teammates. It taught us a lot about pushing through and always encouraging each other when things didn’t go like we wanted them to. It was a positive experience in the end just from all that we were able to learn.
RN-T: Which one of your coaches has had the biggest influence on you and why?
JACOBS: My most influential coach would be my dad (Chris Jacobs). From when I started pitching when I was 9, we were always in the backyard doing something. He was always encouraging me and telling me to get out there and practice because he knew what my potential was. He always told me I could be the best I want to be. He has been the biggest part of my sports life. And in basketball, too, we were always in the gym. He was always telling me he could post me up and beat me 1-on-1 any day. I don’t know about that, but he’s just always been there and been so supportive. Both my parents have, but he’s always been my coach. I’m really grateful for everything he has done.
RN-T: What is your favorite memory as an athlete at Coosa?
JACOBS: As far as a team memory for softball, it would be making the state playoffs a couple years ago. Coosa hadn’t done that in about 12 years, I think is what it was. That was a really big accomplishment for all of us. Even though we had to play Lovett and it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, it was a really good experience just to know we were able to accomplish that together. A personal memory that is my favorite is breaking the school record for career strikeouts because that was a goal I set for myself my freshman year. When I did it, it felt like all the work that I had done had paid off.
RN-T: What’s it like playing in rivalry games against other local teams? How much more does it add to the atmosphere and excitement for those specific games?
JACOBS: Those games, you definitely feel more nervous for, but it’s a good kind of nervous. You always have a drive to win, but for those games, you feel it even more when you are playing local teams and rivals. When it’s people you know, you always want to do better. As a team, you come together stronger and have each other’s backs more. You get out there and play for each other, and whatever happens happens.
RN-T: How tough is it balancing academics and athletics and how do you get it done?
JACOBS: It hasn’t been that challenging because I’ve always been able to have good time management and being organized has helped. Being able to balance schoolwork and sports is something I’ve always had to do. I’ve had a lot of help from my parents, too. That’s a big part of how they support me. It hasn’t been that difficult, because it’s something I knew I had to do in order to play sports is to have good grades. I always thought there wasn’t any other option.
RN-T: Who is an athlete you admire or try to model yourself after?
JACOBS: Since I started softball, I would say I looked up the most to Jennie Finch, not just because of what she accomplished while she played, but because of how she has always strived to live a life in Christ. In my role models, I always look for people who love Jesus and put him first. That’s what she is about for sure. And, of course, what she was able to do on the softball field was crazy. People know her for what she did out there, but also for the person she was and what she stood for.
RN-T: What are your plans for after high school?
JACOBS: I plan on graduating from the University of Georgia. I don’t know if I will go to Georgia Highlands next year or go straight to Georgia, but my goal is to do exercise science for my bachelor’s degree and then go to P.A, school after that. That’s the main goal.