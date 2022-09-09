A five-inning no-hitter thrown by Coosa's Abby Jacobs was the story on Thursday afternoon as the Lady Eagles soundly defeated Fellowship Christian 10-0 via mercy rule.
Jacobs tossed all five frames before the game was called and didn't allow a hit or a walk and had 11 strikeouts to earn the win. The only Fellowship Christian baserunner of the day came via a hit-by-pitch
Coosa (4-4) scored a pair of runs over the first two innings but really took control with a five-run third. The offense added three more in the fourth to build the lead big enough to force the mercy rule following Jacobs getting the visitors 1-2-3 in the fifth.
Jacobs had two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs at the plate to help her own cause in the circle. Brinley Wilson contributed two hits, an RBI and three run scored, and Emily Lucas had two hits and an RBI as well.
Completing the Lady Eagles' offensive standouts were Ava Osborne with a hit and an RBI, Lexus Butts with an RBI and two runs scored, Maddie Carter with an RBI and one run scored, Lexi Terry with three walks and two runs scored, and Aubrey Blanton with two walks and a run scored.
Coosa will next play this coming Thursday when it hosts Chattooga for a region contest starting at 5 p.m.
In other prep softball action from Thursday:
Darlington 8, Walker 0
The Lady Tigers received a dominant outing from pitcher Emma Hunt and plenty of offense in a non-region shutout win on the road on Thursday.
Hunt tossed five shutout innings for the shortened complete game and only gave up one hit while striking out three to earn the win.
At the plate, the Lady Tigers (4-6) were patient at the plate drawing seven walks as a team. Presley Dixon had a double and two RBIs to lead the way, and Hunt drove in two runs also.
Belle Brooks contributed a hit, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, and Sara Botwinik and Olivia Wheat each had a hit and a run scored. Lea Brasington added a hit, a walk and two runs scored.
Darlington will get back into region play when it visits Chattooga on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.