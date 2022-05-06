Berry's Anna Jackson was named Co-Player of the Year and Katie White was named Newcomer of the Year as the Southern Athletic Association announced its honors for the 2022 softball season.
Jackson hit .525 in SAA play during the 2022 campaign with 17 of her 32 hits going for extra bases. Connecting for an eye-popping OPS of 1.527, Jackson scored 21 runs and drove in 24 with five homers, four triples, and eight doubles while striking out just three times against SAA pitching. A member of the NFCA Top 50 Watchlist, Jackson was an NFCA National Player of the Week earlier this season following a week in which she hit .611 over five games.
White was second on the Vikings in batting average in SAA play with a .456 mark. The freshman had 26 hits and scored 21 runs, primarily hitting out of the leadoff spot. White connected for four homers during SAA play and was also named the Most Valuable Player of the SAA Championship.
Jackson and White are among the five Vikings to earn First Team All-SAA honors, with the duo being joined by Morgan Frye, Hannah Gore, and Aleeya Thornton.
Frye hit nine homers in SAA action to lead the league. The sophomore batted .429 with an OPS of 1.537 and tied Jackson for the SAA lead in RBI in conference games with 24. She was also an SAA Player of the Week honoree during the 2022 season.
Gore was a three-time SAA Pitcher of the Week honoree during the 2022 campaign. The freshman from Roswell, Ga., went 6-0 during SAA play with an SAA-best 0.71 ERA and an opposing batting average of .102.
Thornton hit .409 in SAA play with 18 hits and eight runs scored. Perhaps her biggest moment of the season came Apr. 15 against Birmingham-Southern in the bottom of the sixth of game one, when she tripled with Berry trailing 3-2, then scored on a wild pitch one batter later to tie the game. The Vikings would come back to win the game 4-3, eventually winning the SAA regular season with a win in the next game.
The All-SAA honors didn't stop there as Shelby Daniel, Blair Hall, and Riley Jackson earned Second Team recognition.
Daniel was eighth in the SAA in average in league games with a .449 mark. She did not strike out in SAA play while compiling a .518 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.069.
Hall was equally as dangerous in the circle as she was at the plate. The sophomore pitched a perfect game in the SAA Championships against Hendrix and was 4-0 in SAA contests with an ERA of 1.40. At the plate, Hall hit .370 in SAA action with an OPS of 1.108.
Riley Jackson played a solid third base for most of the season for the Vikings, committing only two errors in 55 chances. She hit .390 with nine RBI and 17 runs scored for the Vikings.
Three Vikings also earned SAA Honorable Mention status as Sydney Moroney, Emily Whitehead, and Abbey Gamble took the recognition.
Moroney hit .308 in SAA play with nine RBI and eight runs scored. She also played a clean right field with a fielding percentage of 1.000 to go along with an outfield assist.
Whitehead was 3-1 in SAA action in the circle with an ERA of 1.05. The freshman pitched two complete games and batters hit just .186 against her.
The senior leader on the team, Gamble scored five runs against SAA competition. The senior had a pair of extra-base hits in SAA action and drove in three runs.
Berry isn't done yet with the 2022 season, as the Vikings will take part in the NCAA D-III National Championship, beginning with regional play May 12-15 at a site to be determined.