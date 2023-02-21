No. 5 Berry swept the Southern Athletic Association softball weekly awards for the last week as Anna Jackson was named SAA Player of the Week while Blair Hall earned SAA Pitcher of the Week recognition.
The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Jackson came up clutch in one of the biggest moments of the early season for the Vikings. In Game 1 at No. 6 Belhaven and down to their last out, the Vikings needed a shot on the arm and got it from Jackson, who connected on a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-all.
She would eventually score what proved to be the game-winning run as the Vikings earned a 5-4 win. The junior hit safely in all four games during the week and leads the Vikings in OPS and batting average in the early stages of the season.
For Hall, the junior hurler has pitched in two games and earned two wins. After giving up a solo homer in the first inning against Covenant, Hall settled down to allow no more scoring the rest of the way as the Vikings won 7-1.
Then at Belhaven, Hall pitched five innings, then left for two before coming back to pitch the eighth and the ninth to pick up the win over the Blazers. The Calhoun native gave up just one earned run in the outing.
The Vikings will return to action Wednesday at Kay Williams Field when they take on Huntingdon. First pitch in the doubleheader is set for 3 p.m.
In other recent Berry sports news:
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Taraska earns first weekly honor
Following two solid weeks to begin her collegiate career. Berry's Dani Taraska has been named Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week by the league office.
The announcement was made Monday afternoon.
Taraska picked up the first weekly award of the season given by the SAA. Over four games, the freshman has been Berry's leader in goals and points scored. She has scored a hat trick in each of the first four games this season, with a high of six against Huntingdon. The freshman also has a pair of seven-point games and is fourth on the Berry team in assists.
The Vikings will be in action Wednesday night here against Shorter at Valhalla Stadium at 6 p.m.