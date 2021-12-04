It was a thrilling prep softball season on the diamond in Rome and Floyd County as the local teams, players and coaches competed hard from beginning to end and created some memorable games and performances.
Today, the Rome News-Tribune is honoring the best in local prep softball with the naming of its All-Area Softball Team. Below you will find those that were selected as Player of the Year, Co-Pitchers of the Year, First Team and Honorable Mention thanks to their impressive accomplishments during the 2021 season.
Here are the selections:
Player of the Year Morgan Willingham, Pepperell, C, Jr.
Willingham had a stellar junior campaign for the Lady Dragons as one of the key pieces of their run to the No. 3 seed in Region 7-AA and a berth in the Class AA State Playoffs. She hit .470 with four homers, six doubles and 24 RBIs as well as boasting an on-base percentage of .570 and a slugging percentage of .773. She was equally as important and impressive for her team defensively as a reliable backstop. She had a .995 fielding percentage at catcher and made just one error total for the season.
Co-Pitcher of the Year Chloe Jones, Pepperell, Sr.
Jones finished off her impressive Pepperell career with a great senior campaign in which she went 8-4 in the circle with a 2.10 ERA. She struck out 79 batters and allowed just 51 hits in 70 innings pitched while also crossing the 400-career strikeout mark late in the season. While pitching was her main duty, she also contributed offensively with two homers, two doubles and 21 RBIs.
Co-Pitcher of the Year Abby Jacobs, Coosa, Jr.
Jacobs shouldered almost all of the pitching load for the Lady Eagles in 2021 and excelled in the role. She finished with an 8-6 record while accumulating 118 strikeouts and a low ERA of 1.19. She gave up just 15 earned runs for the season. Jacobs also was the most consistent offensive threat for Coosa with a .593 average, two homers, four doubles, three triples and 24 RBIs.
First Team Audrey Abbott, Darlington, IF, Soph.
Abbott played a large role in the Lady Tigers earning a berth in the Class A Private State Playoffs with outstanding production at the plate. The sophomore, who played shortstop, third base and even pitched some, hit. 439 on the season with eight homers, six doubles, two triples and 34 RBIs.
Kelsie Burkett, Armuchee, OF, Sr.
Burkett roamed center field for the Lady Indians and didn’t make a single error while playing the position extremely effectively from a defensive standpoint. Offensively, she hit .402 from the leadoff spot with 33 total hits, 24 runs scored, 16 stolen bases and 10 RBIs. Burkett also pitched 41 2-3 innings for Armuchee, who earned a State berth for the first time since 2017.
Izzy Espy, Armuchee, C, Jr.
Espy held down the all-important, physically demanding catcher spot for the Lady Indians and caught every inning for the team in 2021. She was solid defensively with a .947 fielding percentage and made her mark at the plate as well with a .390 average and 30 total hits, including nine doubles, to go with 13 RBIs. She was even better when it mattered most as she raised her batting average to .403 in region play.
Ansley Farmer, Pepperell, OF, Jr.
Farmer was strong during her junior season as an outfielder for the Lady Dragons as she hit .350 with a homer, three doubles, eight RBIs and 18 runs scored. She only struck out nine times all season and added four stolen bases while playing a steady center field defensively.
Madison Ingram, Coosa, OF, Sr.
Ingram had a strong senior season both offensively and defensively as one of the Lady Eagles’ most consistent players. She batted .412 with a homer, three doubles and three triples and led the team in stolen bases with 21 for the year. She also made several clutch defensive plays in center field to save runs.
Caroline Morgan, Pepperell, P, Soph.
Morgan came on strong especially late in her sophomore season with multiple impressive outings in the circle during Pepperell’s nine-game winning streak. She finished with an ERA of 2.82 in 62 innings of work while compiling a record of 6-4. She only allowed 25 earned runs total and struck out 93 batters. Morgan, who also played third base at times, contributed at the plate as well with five doubles and seven RBIs.
Kenzie Osborn, Armuchee, IF, Jr.
Osborn played first base for the Lady Indians and was great defensively, making zero errors at the position. The junior was also steady offensively while batting in the middle of Armuchee’s lineup as she hit .324 overall (.370 in region play) with 12 RBIs and eight walks drawn. Osborn also was a team player as she filled in at third base and in right field when other players missed time due to illness.
Jolie Splendore, Pepperell, IF, Jr.
Splendore served as the spark plug at the top of the Lady Dragons’ lineup in the leadoff spot. The junior hit .353 with a .436 on-base percentage and had eight doubles, one triple, seven RBIs, 24 runs scored and 10 walks drawn while also stealing 15 bases. Splendore played at shortstop defensively and was solid in the middle of the infield.
Kelsey Wooten, Armuchee, IF, Jr.
Wooten was Armuchee’s top hitter in 2021 with a .507 average overall and a .545 mark in region play. She had 37 total hits, drove in 16 runs, scored 15 more and stole 10 bases while only striking out three times all season. The junior also played a spectacular shortstop with a .930 fielding percentage in her first year at the position.
Honorable Mention
Armuchee: Sara Harris (P/OF, Soph.)
Model: Caitlyn O’Guin (C, Sr.), Claire Chamberlain (P/IF, Sr.), Julia Shinholster (OF, Soph.), Madison Reaves (IF/P, Soph.)
Darlington: Emmaline Ratledge (OF, Sr.), Belle Brooks (C, Jr.)
Rome: Cassie Covington (OF, Sr.), Maci Andrews (P/IF, Sr.)
Coosa: Ava Osborn (IF, Fr.), Emily Lucas (IF, Jr.), Emma Payne (IF, Sr.)
Pepperell: Chloe Stroud (IF, Soph.), Cloe Mitchell (OF, Soph.)