The Armuchee boys got a string of clutch plays at the end of regulation to force overtime and then outlasted Mt. Zion for a 75-73 win on the road in region play Friday night.
The Indians (4-7, 2-4 in 6-A Public) found themselves down three in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, and Brayden Redden went to the line for a 1-and-1 opportunity. He made the first free throw, missed the second and then got his own rebound to get a shot off with less than a second to play and was fouled to send him to the line where he knocks down both free throws to tie the game. Redden also made a 3 a few seconds earlier to tie the game before Mt. Zion went back ahead on a lay-up and free throw to set up the final sequence in regulation.
Mt. Zion then hit a 3 at the buzzer to tie it at the end of the first overtime before Armuchee was able to edge them out by two points in double-overtime.
Leading the Armuchee scoring was Malik Drinic with 27 points. Trenton Cothran added 15, and Redden, who just recently got back in the rotation, was also in double figures with 10 points.
Armuchee will be on the road again Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for a region matchup at Dalton Academy.
In other prep basketball action on Friday night:
Rome girls 66, East Paulding 45
The Lady Wolves had a strong night from beyond the arc Friday as they knocked down 15 3-pointers en route to a convincing region road win.
Rome (9-3, 4-1 in 5-AAAAAA) had six different players make shots from behind the three-point line, and five of those players had multiple 3s. Leading the charge offensively was NeNe Adams with 19 points, including an impressive five made 3s.
Also scoring in double figures was Pinky Nation with 12 points, including three 3s, and Cassie Covington and Breana Griffin each added eight points with two 3s apiece. Taleyiah Chatman also scored six points on two made 3s.
Rome led 28-19 at the half but got hot in the third quarter as they outscored the host Lady Raiders 20-8 in the period to put the game away.
The Lady Wolves are back at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. for another region contest against Paulding County.
Rome boys 71, East Paulding 53
The Wolves got a 30-point night from Jay’Quan Nelson to lead the way to a solid road win in region play Friday.
Rome (10-5, 4-1 in 5-AAAAAA) led 29-18 at the half, but Nelson caught fire in the third quarter scoring 23 of his 30 points in the period, including hitting five 3s, to push his team’s advantage to 58-34 going to the final quarter. Nelson finished with six total 3s in the game.
Also scoring in double figures for the Wolves was EJ Holland with 10 points. Braxton Wade added eight points, and Cameron Keith contributed seven.
Rome returns home Tuesday to host Paulding County for another region matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Woodland boys 66, Unity Christian boys 56
The Lions got behind early and couldn't quite battle back in the second half despite a big night from Austin Wilkerson.
Unity Christian (3-9) trailed 37-19 at the half but didn't go away easily in the second half as they put up a big fourth quarter to get back within 10.
Wilkerson had a huge offensive effort in the loss with 32 points, including three 3s. Bailey Mohler was also in double figures with 17 points.
Unity Christian is back at home on Saturday to host Pepperell at 3 p.m.