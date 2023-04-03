In the middle of the regular season it's difficult to tell how important one win can be for a team, but when they look back in a few weeks, the Armuchee Indians' 6-4 victory at Coosa on Friday could prove to be very significant.
The Indians (11-9, 5-4 7-A Division I) used some timely hits over the second, third and fourth innings to build a lead over their Floyd County rival and hold on from there to take the rubber match of the three-game region series to put themselves ahead of Coosa in the standings as well as give them the tiebreaker should it come down to that for playoff seeding.
Armuchee trailed 1-0 after an inning but quickly took the lead with two runs in the top of the second. The offense then added one in the third and a three-spot in the fourth to go up 6-1.
Coosa (9-12, 6-6) rallied for three in the bottom of the fourth to pull within two on the scoreboard but couldn't get any closer as Armuchee's pitching and defense held the host Eagles scoreless over the final three frames.
Ethan Campbell earned the win for Armuchee after pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Blaine Ragland also pitched 3 1/3 innings and didn't allow a run while giving up three hits and striking out three.
At the plate for the Indians, Marcus Harris was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored, and Campbell also had two hits and an RBI. Ragland had a hit, drove in a run, scored a run and stole two bases, and Jackson Coonley added a hit, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Armuchee stole nine bases total in the win.
Skyler Thurston added an RBI and a run scored, and Chandler Desanto had a hit and scored a run.
Coosa's Colton McBurnett finished 3-for-4 at the plate, and Gavin East and Andrew Earwood each had two hits and a run scored. Ryan Smith, Trent Cantrell and Cord Youngblood each contributed an RBI.
Pacey Smith took the loss on the mound for the Eagles after pitching four innings and allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks. McBurnett pitched three scoreless innings as well, giving up two hits and striking out one.
Armuchee will open up another big three-game region series on Tuesday when it hosts Trion at 5 p.m. The two teams will then play a doubleheader to close out the series at Trion starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Coosa is scheduled to play at Irwin County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and at Wilcox County on Thursday at 2 p.m. The Eagles will return to region play next week as they host Darlington on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m.
In other prep baseball action recently:
Darlington 16, Dade County 0
The Tigers closed out a dominant three-game sweep in region play on Friday with another run-rule shortened victory at Dade County.
Darlington (12-10, 7-5 7-A Division I) outscored Dade County 41-0 total in the series over the course of the week. Several Tigers contributed offensively in Friday's mercy-rule shortened win, including Briant Powell with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Tommy Bethel added a 3-for-4 day with a double and two runs scored, and Grey Fricks had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs. Logan Floyd drove in three, Bagley Larry had a pair of hits, an RBI and three runs scored and Hill Shropshire added two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Talan Shirey rounded out the totals with two hits and two runs scored.
Josh Butler pitched three scoreless, hitless innings and struck out three to earn the win on the mound.
Darlington will host Chattooga on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to open another three-game region series this week.
Model sweeps doubleheader
The Devils went on the road to Chatsworth and added two more wins to their total to complete a region sweep of Murray County on Friday.
In the first game on Friday, Model (17-3, 9-0 7-AA) racked up 11 runs on nine hits to win 11-0 in just five innings. The Devils followed that up with another shutout win, this time 5-0, in Game 2.
In the first game Reece Grodeman had a huge effort at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored. Drake Swiger added a homer and two RBIs as well, and Hudson Latimer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Brant Pace contributed a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, and Dillon Silver had a double and an RBI. Cooper Dean and Jace Armstrong each had a hit and scored two runs, and Chance Minshew drove in a run.
Frank Curry got the win for Model after pitching the shortened complete game shutout, going five innings and allowing just one hit while striking out six.
In Game 2's win, Model scored four runs over the first three innings and added one more in the seventh behind a combined shutout on the mound by Minshew and Grodeman. Minshew got the win by pitching six scoreless innings and allowing just one hit while striking out 11. Grodeman came in to pitch a scoreless, hitless seventh and struck out three.
Offensively Armstrong was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Drake Swiger also had two hits, a double and an RBI. Pace contributed a pair of hits, Minshew drove in a run and Grodeman and Silver each had a hit and scored a run.
Model will look to continue its unbeaten streak in region play on Tuesday when it visits Haralson County for a 7-AA showdown at 5:55 p.m. The two teams will complete the three-game series back at Model on Friday with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
Pepperell 8, Social Circle 6
The Dragons scored eight runs in the first four innings and held off a late rally attempt by Social Circle to earn a win in non-region play on the road on Friday.
Pepperell (14-6) racked up 12 total hits as it scored three runs in the first, tow in the second and three in the fourth. Social Circle scored two in the bottom of the seventh to pull within two on the scoreboard, but the Dragons' pitching didn't allow them any closer.
JP Kilgo had the big bat in the middle of the lineup with three hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs and a run scored for the Dragons. Hunter Godfrey also had three hits, including a double, to go with an RBI, and Ryan Ely contributed a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Layton Sanford had a multi-hit day with two hits and two runs scored, and Sam Ross had a double and a run scored. Cooper Middleton also contributed a hit and an RBI, and Kaleb Davis had a hit and a run scored.
Cade Middleton got the win by pitching three innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Ely tossed a scoreless inning and allowed just one hit while striking out one and walking one, and Will York pitched three innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks.
Pepperell gets back into region play this week by opening a three-game series on Tuesday at home against Dade County at 5:30 p.m.