Armuchee scored three runs early and held on to continue its hot start to the season with a 3-2 over Southeast Whitfield on Wednesday at Lakepoint.
The Indians (5-0) fell behind 1-0 after Southeast Whitfield scored in the top of the first but immediately answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning to tie it and scored two in the second to take a 3-1 lead. The Raiders added one in the fifth to get within a run, but Armuchee used strong pitching to close out the victory.
Jackson Coonley earned the win on the mound by going four innings and allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts. Luke Lively and Ethan Campbell each pitched one scoreless inning, combining to strike out five, and Chandler Desanto also pitched one inning and gave up one run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Lively led the Armuchee bats with a triple and an RBI, and Desanto contributed a hit, an RBI and a run scored also. Coonley, Blaine Ragland and Skyler Thurston had a hit apiece, and Marcus Harris and Braxton Honea each scored a run.
The Indians will host North Hall for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
In other prep sports action from Wednesday:
SOCCER
Model girls 10, Haralson County 0
The Lady Devils had an easy time scoring goals in bunches on Wednesday to earn a mercy-rule shortened win on the road in region play.
Model (4-0, 2-0 7-AA) scored nine goals in the first half before adding the final one in the second half to end the game early. Sophie Lawing and Elise O'Neil each had hat tricks with three goals apiece, and Hadley Johnson added two goals and one assist.
The other two goals came from Molly Allmon and Jordyn Merritt. Allmon had an assist as well. Payton Brown contributed four assists, and Madison Parker had three. Camila Laguna and Hennessy Reyes each tallied an assist.
Ryli Howe and Emma Couch combined for the shutout in goal with each recording one save.
Model will next host Gordon Central at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for another region contest.
Dalton girls 5, Rome 2
The Lady Wolves dropped a non-region contest on the road on Wednesday against a tough Dalton team.
Scoring goals for Rome (3-4) were Lily Strickland and Kelsey Harter.
The Lady Wolves will host Harris County on Saturday at 3 p.m.