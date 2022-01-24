The Armuchee boys snapped a four-game losing skid in region play on Saturday as they built an early lead with an explosive offensive start and held on from their to earn a 64-51 victory over Atlanta Classical Academy on their home court.
The Indians (6-11, 4-8 in 6-A Public) scored 22 first-quarter points and added 19 more in the second quarter to build a 41-19 halftime lead. They then held steady in the second half with several players contributing off the bench.
Leading the way offensively for Armuchee was Malik Drinic with 21 points, and the senior added 15 rebounds to complete the double-double. Jordan Joyce also recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Trenton Cothran was the third scorer in double figures for his team with 12 points.
The Indians will look to build on the win on Tuesday when they visit region rival Trion at 7:30 p.m.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Darlington girls 49, Trion 23
The Lady Tigers were dominant in the second half on Saturday to pull away for a convincing non-region victory at home.
Darlington (15-3) led 20-18 at the half after a tight battle over the first two quarters against the Lady Bulldogs, but they completely took control in the third quarter by outscoring the visitors 20-3. They punctuated the win with a 9-2 advantage in the final quarter.
Emmaline Ratledge led the offensive totals for the Lady Tigers with 14 points. Evie Shadday was also in double figures with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Georgeanna Dempsey and JyJy Johnson each scored six points.
Darlington is on the road on Tuesday as they get back into Region 7-A Private play with a trip to Mt. Paran Christian at 6 p.m.
Darlington girls 52, Walker 11
The Lady Tigers were dominant from start to finish on Friday as they defeated Walker thoroughly to pick up a region win at home.
Darlington (14-3, 3-1 in 7-A Private) outscored Walker 21-2 in the first quarter to set the tone and never let up, leading 36-6 at the half and 44-7 after three quarters.
The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Emmaline Ratledge with 15 points. Caroline Brewster added 11, including knocking down three 3s, and JyJy Johnson was the third scorer in double figures with 10 points. Georgeanna Dempsey and Liz Boyd each added six.
Bowdon boys 103, Armuchee 73
The Indians just couldn't keep pace with a Bowdon offense that couldn't seemed to be slowed down on Friday night as they suffered a region road loss.
Malik Drinic had a big offensive night in the loss with 28 points to lead Armuchee (5-11, 3-8 in 6-A Public). Trenton Cothran added 20 points, and Jordan Joyce had eight.