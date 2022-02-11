Armuchee battled back from an early 10-point deficit and led by five early in the third quarter, but it was Trion who made a few more plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter to send the Indians to a 55-48 season-ending loss Thursday in the opening round of the Region 6-A Public Tournament at Armuchee High.
The Indians (10-14) got off to a tough start as Trion led 21-11 late in the first quarter, but Armuchee battled back to go into the locker room at the half with a 28-27 lead after outscoring the Bulldogs 15-6 in the second quarter. They carried that momentum over into the third quarter where they scored the first four points to go up 32-27, but Trion (9-17) answered with a 10-0 run to grab a five-point lead of their own before eventually settling for a 39-38 advantage going to the fourth.
In the final period, both teams made big shots and free throws, but Trion finished the game strong, retaking the lead early in the period at 41-40 after Armuchee had briefly jumped ahead on a pair of free throws by Jordan Joyce to open the fourth and didn’t give it up after that as they got several crucial shots from Jase Mason to seal the win. Mason finished with 18 points total, including four 3-pointers and 10 of his 18 in the fourth quarter.
Armuchee head coach Clint Decker said things just didn’t go his team’s way in the fourth quarter despite his guys battling hard until the end.
“Defensively, (Trion) was able to key on our inside game especially after Trent (Cothran) fouled out,” said Decker. “I feel like we were still able to draw up a few plays to get some opportunities inside, but we settled for outside shots and they didn’t fall. (Trion) made some big shots and key free throws at the end, and we just weren’t able to push through today. It’s a tough way to end your season.”
Trion outscored Armuchee 16-10 in the fourth quarter and went 8-of-11 from the free throw line in the period with Mason going a perfect 4-for-4 in the final few minutes. Greyson Patty finished the night as the leading scorer in the game with 21 points total as he also hit 3-of-4 free throws in the fourth quarter. Brandon Dover also scored six for the Bulldogs.
Malik Drinic was the top scorer for the Indians with 16 points. Joyce also reached double figures with 10, and Cothran scored nine on a trio of 3s.
Decker said it’s been a tough season with several injuries to multiple guys making it tough to get any consistent momentum going as it seemed like a different group on the floor from a game-to-game basis.
“Injuries have been the story all year,” said Decker. “We were shorthanded to start the season, and then we got our full squad back for about two weeks before we started losing guys again. Ankle sprains, concussions, things just kept piling up. It’s tough to build consistency and chemistry when you are constantly moving different pieces around on the court.
“We were able to get some good experience for some younger guys. Logan Benedict made major improvements as our starting point guard. He’s grown with that valuable experience. We’re excited about Trent too. He played these last several weeks like he wasn’t a freshman anymore. (Jordan) coming back is good too. He’s been solid for us. We’ve got a good core group coming back that we can build around.”
Trion moves forward to face Fulton Leadership Academy on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the second round of the tournament.