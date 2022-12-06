A full night of wrestling occurred at Armuchee on Thursday night while a charitable cause for the holiday season was the bigger focus off the mats.
Armuchee hosted its annual Toys for Tots night as the team welcomed Gordon Central, Rockmart and Cartersville for a quad match. Admission to the match was one unwrapped toy or a monetary donation which will go to Toys for Tots of Rome, an organization that helps provide for underprivileged children in the area during the Christmas season.
"This is the fourth year that we have hosted Toys for Tots of Rome and Linda Hatcher," said Armuchee head coach Dustin Powell. "Linda does an awesome job at Toys for Tots. We enjoy this even because it gives our kids a chance to give back to our community. Wrestling for Toys for Tots teaches our kids to be unselfish and have concern for others."
The Indians went 1-2 in their matches on Thursday, defeating Gordon Central 48-30 and losing to Cartersville 48-36 and Rockmart 80-0.
"Rockmart is one of the best teams in the state in any classification," said Powell. "Coach (Drew Lindsey) and his staff do a great job with their kids. Cartersville and coach (Sammy) Rosario have a solid team even though they are still missing all their football guys. We were able to get a win against Gordon Central, which is a team on the rise. Coach (Ricky) Orr is doing a fantastic job of getting kids out to wrestle, and they are going to be tough to deal with soon.
"I am proud of all our wrestlers, and I think they wrestled hard and represented Armuchee High School very well."
Armuchee was back on the mats on Tuesday night at a tri-match at Calhoun. The Indians will visit Pickens for a tri-match on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. along with North Cobb Christian.