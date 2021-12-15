The first three quarters didn’t exactly go as planned for the Armuchee Indians on Wednesday in the first round of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, but they made up for it with a furious fourth-quarter comeback.
The Indians trailed Unity Christian 34-24 heading to the final period but quickly got back into the game with some strong defensive play led by their press that caused multiple turnovers. That put them within striking distance late in the game, and the offense took over with some clutch shots from 3-point range and at the free throw line to allow them to rally for a 49-47 victory.
Armuchee’s Malik Drinic made a 3 with 24.1 seconds remaining to push his team ahead 45-44. A few seconds later after a couple Logan Benedict free throws to put the Indians up 47-44, Unity Christian’s Austin Wilkerson hit a dramatic 3 of his own to tie the game with around five seconds to play, but a foul after the Armuchee inbound pass sent Benedict once again to the line where he buried two more free throws for the game-deciding points. A heave at the buzzer by the Lions came up short as the final horn sounded.
“I’m proud of our guys tonight…It didn’t look very good the first three quarters, but in that fourth quarter we won the game with defensive intensity and defensive rebounding,” said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. “We hit some big shots down the stretch too. Logan was 4-for-4 in the final minute so that was huge.
“We just fought tonight. We kept battling with intensity and didn’t quit. We did what we had to do to advance and live to play another day. That’s what you’ve got to do in tournament basketball sometimes.”
Benedict led the scoring for the Indians with 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter and a 6-for-8 mark at the free throw line in the period. Jacob Seagraves was also in double figures with 11 points and was huge in the fourth himself with seven of that total coming in the period.
Kemah Orr added eight points for Armuchee, and Trenton Cothran scored seven.
Wilkerson was the top scorer for Unity Christian with a game-high 17 points, including eight in the fourth. Dylan Brown added 14 for the Lions, and Bailey Mohler scored six.
The game started with each team battling back and forth on the scoreboard before Unity Christian ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run that pushed them ahead 14-7 at the end of the period. The Lions went up by as many as nine on two occasions in the second quarter before Armuchee scored the final four points of the period to send the teams to the locker room at the half with the Unity Christian leading 25-20.
In a low-scoring third quarter, Armuchee cut the deficit to one early in the period at 25-24 but were held scoreless by Unity Christian for the remainder of the quarter as the Lions took the 34-24 lead into the half.
The Indians advance to take on Darlington on Thursday at at 8:30 p.m. with the winner clinching a spot in Saturday’s boys championship game at Berry College. Unity Christian, who is making its first-ever appearance in the Christmas Tournament, falls into a consolation game with the loss and will take on Coosa on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.