Armuchee has made a habit of turning things around this season.
After turning their season around following an 0-3 start to region play, the Indians followed that same pattern on Tuesday in an important 8-5 win over Pepperell in a Region 7-A Division I series opener.
Armuchee (14-10, 8-5 7-A Division I) saw the visiting Dragons bat around and score four runs in the top of the first to take a quick 4-0 lead and the early momentum on Tuesday. But the home team didn't hang its head as it was able to get out of the frame with no further damage and an inning later put together a huge rally of its own, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the second to turn the game around.
From there the Indians pitching and defense held Pepperell (17-7, 10-3) to just one more run to secure the victory and keep hopes of a top-2 finish in the region standings alive.
"We knew it was too early in the game to make a change and go into our pen even after Pepperell scored those early runs, and Luke (Lively) calmed down and was able to put up some goose eggs from that point on to give us an opportunity," said Armuchee head coach Michael Dougherty. "And then our bats came alive in that second inning. All that momentum that (Pepperell) had we were able to steal right back. It's just a gutsy win for us. Luke could've gotten down after that start to the game, but he didn't. He kept battling, and all of our kids did. That's just the mentality of our team right right now."
After Pepperell scored its four first-inning runs thanks to a two-run single by JP Kilgo, an RBI single by Hunter Godfrey and a bases-loaded walk by Sam Ross, the Armuchee starter Lively was able to get a strikeout to limit the damage and leave the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the second, the Indians' bats got going in a big way as they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored eight runs on seven hits while also drawing two walks and one hit-by-pitch. Contributing RBI-hits in the inning for Armuchee were Jack Rogers, Marcus Harris, Chandler Desanto, Skyler Thurston, Lively and Ethan Campbell.
"We just kept passing it back and really singling them to death," said Dougherty. "We found some holes, and that is the name of the game. Once we got three or four guys on, we started to believe we could really do this. That's the thing about this team. We've been down in some games and down big and found a way to come back."
Lively went on to pitch well after the rocky start as he only allowed one more run with that one coming in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Pepperell's Ryan Ely. Lively earned the win as he went five innings and gave up five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Campbell came in to pitch the final two frames and earn the save as he didn't allow a run on just one hit with two strikeouts. He also was one of three Indians with multiple hits at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Desanto also had a pair of hits and an RBI, and Thurston finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Ely took the loss for Pepperell after the tough second inning. He ended up going two innings and allowing eight runs on eight hits with two walks. Cooper Middleton came on in relief and pitched two scoreless innings as he gave up just one hit, struck out two and walked two, and Kilgo tossed the final two innings and didn't give up a run or a hit.
Kilgo led the Dragons at the plate with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, and Godfrey also had a pair of hits with an RBI. Sam Ross added a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Kaley Davis was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the leadoff spot.
The series-opening win went a long way in helping secure Armuchee's postseason ambitions, and the Indians can aim even higher now with their destiny still out in front of them as they have two more games against Pepperell this week and then a final three-game series vs. Dade County next week.
"Everything we want to achieve is still out in front of us with five games left," said Dougherty. "For Armuchee baseball to have a chance to host a playoff game is really big for our program. These kids just have that belief that they can do something special. But we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves either. We know this one is just the first game of the series with two more left against a very good Pepperell team."
The two teams were back at it in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday at Armuchee and are scheduled to wrap up the three-game set on Thursday at Pepperell at 5:30 p.m.